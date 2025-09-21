Clergy, residents march and pray in effort to get ICE to leave Illinois

Father Brendan Curran carried a cross that simply read “No Ovidados” (“Not Forgotten”) as he marched Saturday on Sheridan Road toward Naval Station Great Lakes.

The community organizer for The Resurrection Project, which works to promote affordable housing and provides immigrant services, joined about 200 other clergy and residents from throughout the Chicago area in calling for an end of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts in Illinois.

One of ICE’s Chicago area headquarters for Operation Midway Blitz, targeting illegal aliens, is at the Great Lakes naval base in North Chicago.

“So many folks that I’ve know and I’ve known for years serving on Chicago’s West Side are really, really hurting, afraid and very scared,” Curran said. “I am out here in solidarity with the other religious leaders. We all need to come together to remember that we have to have safe spaces for our community, for our immigrants, and remember there’s got to be a better way than what’s been happening these last two weeks.”

Curran noted that a woman went to daily Mass at a church down the street from his Chicago office and when leaving was surrounding by ICE personnel demanding papers from her proving her citizenship.

“She’s not even undocumented. There’s no excuse for it no matter who it is,” Curran said. “What are we trying to do?

“There’s just so many other stories I’ve heard. Every single day, a crisis. Every single day. You just can’t believe it. What are we doing?”

He noted six roofers on a project in Naperville had the house surrounded by ICE agents. A flower vendor on Archer Avenue in Chicago was taken off the street by ICE agents, Curran said.

“I’d rather have someone doing vending of flowers than other illicit, under-the-table alternatives. Why are we encouraging people to go underground?” Curran asked. “The faith community has to start speaking out.”

President Donald Trump has deployed National Guard troops to Washington D.C. and Memphis, and has threatened to send troops to Chicago and other major cities to address crime and immigration issues.

Curran said he has family members in the National Guard.

“I have great family members doing amazing service, but even they don’t want to be involved in this,” Curran said. “These family members want to be in the face of a hurricane. They want to be there in the moment of danger. It seems like mixed-up priorities.”

Jose Frausto of Chicago attended the march and interfaith action with his daughter, Ines.

“We’re here to support our immigrant community,” Frausto said. “I think this is a good way to do it, coming together in interfaith action because we are all sons of God. I think we all have to fight for the immigrants.”

Rev. Violet Johnicker, a United Methodist minister and executive director of Rockford Urban Ministries, said she made the trek to North Chicago to put her faith into action.

“My faith teaches me that we love all of our neighbors and we serve a God who calls us to welcome the stranger and welcome the immigrant in our midst,” Johnicker said. “We’re not seeing that happening at the federal level.

“Instead, we are seeing our neighbors terrorized and families torn apart. So, I wanted to be part of this interfaith witness to say that we can do better, that God calls us to do better, and that when we share those values publicly we can make change. I just want to encourage everybody out there who’s feeling afraid right now that there are good people who are doing this good work across lots of lines of differences trying to make change and make sure that everyone can be welcomed in this country.”

