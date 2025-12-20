Clerk collects toys for hospitalized kids

The Office of the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk delivered toys that were collected during a Holiday Toy Drive to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Clerk Mariyana Spyropoulos initiated the Holiday Toy Drive, which concluded Friday, to support children who will spend the holidays in the hospital while receiving care.

“Serving our community means caring for families both inside and outside the courthouse,” Spyropoulos said. “We hope these toys bring comfort and joy to children spending their holidays in the hospital and remind them that their community is thinking of them.”

The Office of the Circuit Court Clerk collected hundred of toys that were donated by the employees at every district of the clerk’s office. Spyropoulos said that the generosity of staff across the Clerk’s Office underscores the values of service, community and care that guide the work of the office year-round.