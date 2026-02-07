Clerk launches e-Citation pilot program

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Mariyana Spyropoulos has launched a pilot program for e-Citations, an initiative that allows traffic citations to enter the court system electronically.

Electronic citations replace a long-standing manual process in which clerks retyped handwritten, physically delivered tickets into the court system. Under the new system, citations are transmitted electronically and enter the clerk’s system filled, allowing clerks to review, validate and open cases without re-entering data.

As a result, citations appear in the court system within 24-48 hours, compared to seven to 10 days under the previous process.

The system went live Dec. 2 and is in use by more than 40 municipalities and county agencies, with additional agencies expected to come online as adoption expands. The Clerk’s Office anticipates adding more than 20 additional agencies by the end of the first quarter. Participating municipalities and agencies are:

Arlington Heights

Brookfield

Burr Ridge

Chicago Ridge

Cicero

Cook County Sheriff’s Office

Country Club Hills

Countryside

Crestwood

Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village

Elmwood Park

Evanston

Glencoe

Glenview

Golf

Hoffman Estates

Kenilworth

LaGrange Park

Lansing

Lincolnwood

Melrose Park

Morton Grove

Niles

North Riverside

Northfield

Northlake

Orland Park

Palatine

Park Forest

Prospect Heights

Richton Park

Rosemont

Schaumburg

Schiller Park

South Barrington

Tinley Park

Western Springs

Wheeling

Wilmette

Winnetka

“This is a modernization effort that had been discussed for nearly a decade, and my administration delivered it within a year,” said Clerk Spyropoulos. “Our focus was on delivering practical improvements that make the court system work better for the public and for the clerks who keep it running every day.”

For residents, the change means faster access to accurate court information and fewer delays when responding to citations. Payment options remain the same: online, by mail, or in person. The Clerk’s Office is receiving 1,200 electronic citations per day and continues to review and validate every citation before a case is opened, Spyropoulos said.

“The citation already exists the moment it’s issued,” Spyropoulos said. “What e-Citation changes is how quickly and clearly people can see it, understand it, and decide their next steps without unnecessary waiting or confusion.”

Spyropoulos said the Clerk’s Office will continue working with law enforcement partners as the system expands to ensure smooth adoption and consistent court operations across Cook County.