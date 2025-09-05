ComEd grants fund public safety improvements, EV charging stations

ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus have issued $165,000 in grants to help fund 23 clean energy projects throughout northern Illinois.

Now in its 11th year, the Powering Safe Communities grant program helps pay for “local initiatives that use clean energy and electrification to protect and strengthen communities.”

Most of the grants will help buy public safety equipment that ranges from solar-powered speed radar signs to electric bikes for police patrols, but some will go toward electric vehicle charging stations. This year’s grantees included police and fire departments, school and public library districts, municipal and county governments and an advisory council for Chicago’s Rainbow Beach and Park.

The latest round of grants comes as the second Trump administration pulls back from environmentally sustainable projects and shifts investments toward oil and coal.

Evelyn Rodriguez Estrada, director of corporate community impact at ComEd, said that the company doesn’t foresee those policy shifts having any effect on the Powering Safe Communities grants.

MMC is made up of mayors of 275 municipalities in the six-county Chicago region, plus Kendall County. However, the grant program goes beyond those countries – it is open to applicants within ComEd’s northern Illinois service area, which also includes Winnebago and DeKalb counties.

Rodriguez Estrada said that the caucus processes the grant applications and picks the awardees, but ComEd is involved in the selection process.

She said the Powering Safe Communities grant program was launched in 2020.

“As a public utility company, safety is one of the top priorities,” Rodriguez Estrada said. “Part of [that priority] is support for our communities and safety initiatives.”

Another major priority for ComEd, she said, is supporting the adoption of clean energy – which includes helping communities in their service area add charging stations.

Rodriguez Estrada said that the shift in federal policy won’t change those priorities.

“We remain committed to our grant programs and are confident that funding of our programs will continue,” she said.

This year, several police departments and municipalities in Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Will countries received funding for solar-powered speed radar signs near high-traffic locations and/or near schools. The Brookfield Police Department in west suburban Cook County and the Lake Villa Police Department in Lake County both received funds to pay for a pair of e-bikes.

According to ComEd, the latter plans to use the e-bikes to “efficiently cover the 3,784 acres of forest preserves within Lake Villa.”

In south suburban Cook County, the Flossmoor Police Department got funding to install flashing lights at pedestrian crossing signs at “key intersections,” while the village of Thornton got funding to buy and install “two flashing LED pedestrian-crossing signs, two directional signs for pedestrians, and add crosswalk striping to heighten safety around a busy intersection near a local school.”

The Forest Park Fire Department and Dwight Fire Protection District received funding to replace gas-powered saws and other tools with more modern battery-powered saws and tools. The Fox River Valley Public Library District, which serves much of northeastern Kane County, received funding to not only help buy automated external defibrillators for its two libraries, but to offer training in how to use them. The village of Waterman in DeKalb County received funding to buy four AEDs, three of which will be kept in “police vehicles that often arrive at emergencies before an ambulance, as the village is over 15 miles from a hospital.”

Winnebago Community Unit School District 323, a K-12 district that serves the village of Winnebago and portions of Rockford, got funding to help buy 20 cameras that will be mounted on school bus arms – something meant to improve student safety.

Not all the recipients are applying for public safety projects. DuPage County is buying two EV chargers for the DuPage Care Center parking lot. The village of Lyons is buying an EV charging station, but it’s not clear where it will be installed.

Kane County grant

Kane County received funding to help buy at least one solar-powered sign that will broadcast real-time warnings about flood risks.

Anne Wilford, Kane County’s water resources engineer, told Chronicle Media that, when roads flood, they can turn deadly quickly.

“Vehicle-related deaths are the most common ways that people die in flood events,” she said “As much as 6 inches of rain is enough to lose control of your car.”

Wilford said that putting in a sign was one of the priorities in the 2024 Kane County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. The county is matching the grant, and, unlike some of the other grantees, it will cover the installation entirely out of its own pocket.

Wilford said that the county is hoping to be able to spread the money enough to get two signs, but they will have at least one.

As of late August, Kane County hadn’t settled on the location. Wilford said that officials want to put it where it would have the most impact. She said they are looking in unincorporated areas, while also talking with cities like Elgin to see what their needs are.

Rainbow Beach grant

This particular grant stands out because, unlike other recipients, the Rainbow Beach Park Advisory Council isn’t a taxing body.

Every Chicago beach and park is entitled to an advisory council that helps with fundraising, maintenance and other park-specific issues – but, in practice, participation varies a great deal depending on the park.

Rainbow Beach Park includes the beach itself, as well as a large park with a baseball diamond, tennis and basketball courts and a fieldhouse with a fitness center, among other amenities. The beach was notably a site of early-1960s ‘wade-in” protests against Chicago beach segregation policies.

Rainbow Beach PAC plans to install three solar-powered pathway lights, two solar-powered emergency call stations, and two solar-powered phone charging stations to increase safety in the evenings.

Council president Ana Marija Sokovic said that the $10,000 ComEd grant will cover “the most urgent public safety items” – the pathway lights and the emergency call stations, covering both the purchase and installation.

The PAC raised $10,000 in matching funds to buy and install the phone charging stations, and that funding can go toward the other two items, if necessary. Sokovic added that the council also hopes to buy and install “a solar-powered water refill station, if the budget allows.”

“The Chicago Park District is providing in-kind support through labor for installation and site preparation, which is critical to keeping costs down and ensuring long-term maintenance,” she added. “So, this is truly a collaborative funding model — grant funds, community-raised contributions, and Park District resources all working together.”

As previously reported by Chronicle Media, PACs of parks in the South Shore neighborhoods have complained that they don’t get as much funding and investment from the Park District as their counterparts on the North Side. Sokovic said that this has been her observation as well.

“This grant represents more than just new equipment — it’s about equity, dignity, and sending a clear message that our community’s safety and well-being matter just as much as any other in Chicago,” she said. “By installing visible, functional safety features and doing it with clean, renewable energy, we’re saying that South Shore deserves cutting-edge, sustainable solutions – not just the basics.”

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus will start accepting Powering Communities grant applications in January.

For information on ComEd grants, visit comed.com/grants.