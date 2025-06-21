Community pulls together to save Metamora Pool

After months of uncertainty and urgent repairs, the Metamora Community Pool has reopened.

The facility at 116 N. Douglas St. began welcoming swimmers June 13, following a delay caused by infrastructure repairs and a wait for a critical state inspection. While the baby pool remains under construction, the main pool is open and ready for laps and cannonballs.

“This is a huge moment for our town,” the Metamora Park District shared in a post on the Metamora Swimming Pool Facebook page. “After facing $70,000–$100,000 in needed repairs, we weren’t sure we’d be able to open this year. But thanks to the incredible support from our community, we were able to begin repairs and get the main pool ready for the season!”

The necessary fixes were no small feat. Over the past several months, the pool underwent extensive repairs including the removal and replacement of outdated water pipes, updates to the chlorination system, fixes to the water heaters, and improvements to pool lighting — a combination of costs and logistics that pushed the facility to the brink.

In June 2024, the Park District issued a statement warning that the pool had “reached the end of its practical lifespan” and was “just one major repair away from being unfit for use.”

With mounting financial pressure, community support came rushing in. A wave of local donations and fundraising efforts helped bridge the gap, offering hope that the summer season could still be saved.

As of now, general public swim hours are 12:30-6 p.m. every day, giving residents time to cool off and catch up. Though the baby pool remains closed for construction, the Park District is optimistic about its eventual reopening. Swim lessons, initially postponed due to the delay, began June 9.

For families with young children, Tot Time takes place from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with two designated lanes open to ensure a safe and gentle environment for little ones to explore the water.

Lap swimmers have two opportunities each day to get their strokes in — from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and again from 5-6 p.m., both with two lanes reserved for uninterrupted swimming.

The Park District encourages residents to check its website or follow the Metamora Swimming Pool Facebook page for updates on programming and construction.

For the Metamora community, the pool represents far more than just a place to swim — it’s a hub of connection, where children grow up, neighbors come together, and shared memories are made. Its reopening marks a return of a local tradition.