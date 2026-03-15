Cook commissioner addresses attendance record

Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore, D-Chicago, says his absences from county meetings, which have been spotlighted, are because of his parents’ health issues.

Moore has missed 131 of 487 Cook County Board meetings since December 2022, according to WBEZ Radio.

Cook County commissioners serve on both the County Board and the Forest Preserve District Board, which both have multiple monthly committee meetings as well as monthly board meetings.

“For a significant period, my family and I have been engaged in a private battle,” Moore said in a statement. “I have been the sole primary caregiver for my parents, who are facing a constellation of serious, life-altering illnesses, including cancer, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

“This is the reality for countless working families across our county. It is the invisible workforce of caregivers – striving to hold down jobs and serve our communities, while providing round-the-clock care for our loved ones, often with limited support.”

Moore said his personal experience has been navigated within the very system he has fought to protect and strengthen – Cook County Health.

“Seeing the exceptional, compassionate care my family has received has only deepened my commitment,” he said. “Cook County Health is an amazing institution. My mission is to make it the best place in the United States to trust with your health care and the care of your family. A fight I wage every single day.

“My family’s struggle is not just personal; it is deeply political. We are living through a time when a president and a Congress think so little of average citizens that they push forward with massive cuts to Medicaid – a staggering $911 million over the next decade in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill!” These cuts directly attack working families – including my very own. When services to help our seniors stay in their homes are limited or non-existent, we have no choice but to step into ‘the gap’ and fill it ourselves.”

Moore said he is proud to be proposing an end to the taxation of sick and shut-in seniors. He added that medical relief must be provide to combat the high cost of health care.

“This policy is born directly from my family’s kitchen table and the kitchen tables of thousands of families in our district,” the county commissioner said.

Moore said while he has missed some board meetings, his service to the community has not wavered.

“I have remained accessible, engaged and effective,” the Chicago Democrat said. “My colleagues, my staff and the residents I represent know that I have continued to work on their behalf – fighting for funding, crafting policy, and ensuring our county’s health systems remain a beacon of hope. My heart and my duty have never left the 4th District.

“I ask for understanding and privacy for my family during this difficult time. I reaffirm, unequivocally, my unwavering commitment to the people of Cook County. Our work continues.”