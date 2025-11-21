Cook County expands Public Defender Immigration Unit 

Cook County is putting more resources behind the Public Defender Immigration Unit, doubling its small staff at the start of 2026 and setting the goal of tripling it by 2027.

Since 2021, the unit has been providing free legal representation to immigrants at the federal Chicago Immigration Court. Its attorneys also work with other public defenders whose immigrant clients face charges that could affect their immigration status.

Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya, D-Chicago, who was a major advocate for the unit’s creation, previously told Chronicle Media that she wanted to ensure that all immigrants, no matter what their legal status, will be able to get legal advice and access all their legal options.

In a press conference Wednesday, county officials and immigration rights advocate lauded the move. They made the point that everyone who lives in Cook County deserves to have legal representation, no matter what their legal status is.

They said that no matter what the federal government does next, the county will do its best to respond.

Federal immigration courts decide whether immigrants should be deported, and if there are any mitigating circumstances. They also determine whether immigrants can be released on bond before their court dates. If the immigrants are applying for asylum and their application is denied, the court may rule on whether to uphold the denial.

Because immigration law violations are considered civil offenses rather than criminal offenses, immigrants are not automatically entitled to free legal representation under the 6th Amendment.

According to U.S. Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review data compiled by Vera, a New York City-based criminal justice reform advocacy organization, as of October, in Illinois, 69 percent of immigrants facing deportation don’t have legal representation.

A study published in the December 2015 issue of University of Pennsylvania Law Review found that immigrants who have legal representation are 10 times less likely to be deported.

According to fact sheets on its webpage, the Immigration Unit can represent noncitizens, whether they have some kind of a legal status or not, who used public defenders before or have a family member who did. Immigrants who haven’t been public defender clients can qualify for service if they have been detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and live in Cook County.

Since early February, the unit attorneys can represent clients if they’ve been detained outside Cook County – a response to increasingly common second Trump administration practices of moving detainees out of state while the removal proceedings commence.

Sharone Mitchell, who heads the Office of Public Defender, told Chronicle Media that the Immigration Unit has four attorneys, two paralegals and a social worker. As part of the 2026 budget, his office will get funding to hire four more attorneys and two more paralegals next year. The office aims to hire four more attorneys by early 2027.

Since its debut, the Immigration Unit has represented nearly 200 clients, with nearly 50 of them this year alone. When asked about caseloads, Mitchell responded that it was hard to quantify on any given day, especially since attorneys also advise their colleagues from other parts of the office.

In 2022, the Public Defender’s Office and the National Immigrant Justice Center, The Resurrection Project and The Immigration Project advocacy organizations formed the Midwest Immigrant Defenders Alliance to pool resources to provide free representation for local immigrants who have been detained.

Tovia Siegel, The Resurrection Project’s director of organizing, told Chronicle Media that potential clients are referred from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights’ Family Support Network Hotline and other state-wide and local advocacy organizations. The alliance looks at which participant has the capacity at the moment and directs them accordingly.

Mitchell said that the county has translation services available to prospective clients and their loved ones.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said that the Immigration Unit was important in light of federal immigration enforcement tactics, which included detention of legal immigrants and even citizens. Some undocumented immigrants who have been detained may qualify for adjustment of status, which creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants whose family members face hardship.

“Cook County will use every tool at our disposal, legal, legislative, administrative, to push back against unlawful federal actions and safeguard our residents,” Preckwinkle said. “That’s why we’re building robust legal services for detained individuals.”

Mitchell noted that by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s own admission in recent court filings, the majority of undocumented immigrants detained during the summer and early fall don’t have criminal records or other factors that justify keeping them detained.

“All people deserve a fair due process, no matter their place of birth or what they look like,” he said.

Eréndira Rendón, The Resurrection Project’s vice president of immigrant justice, thanked the organizations involved in the Midwest Immigrant Defenders Alliance and other supporters. She said that her organization will keep pushing for more legal protections.

“There is no overstating how much terror and pain our community has been put through [in recent months],” Rendón said. “Today is awesome, but we’re going to continue to come back for more.”

Commissioner Anaya has been upfront about her support for the Immigration Unit being personal – she came to United States as a child and was originally undocumented.

“As an immigrant myself, as a person who was formerly undocumented, it means a lot,” she said. “It means a lot because it’s someone in your corner, someone who’s advocating for you. It’s someone who understands and brings humanity and is able to bring a different lens to the situation.”

Seth Moland-Kovash is executive director of Partners for Our Communities, a Palatine-based nonprofit that provides service to low-income northwest suburban residents, including immigrants. He said that the organization has been supportive of the Immigration Unit and its expansion.

A couple of months ago, Moland-Kovash said, a young man from Rolling Meadows whose uncle was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was taken to a holding facility in Indiana, was worried that Cook County wouldn’t be able to help.

“Because of this effort, I was able to say, ‘No, that’s not true. Your uncle is a resident in this community. Your uncle is our neighbor. I know people who will help him,’” Moland-Kovash said.

While Operation Midway Blitz seems to be winding down, there are rumors that heightened enforcement could return.

At the end of the press conference, Public Defender Mitchell was asked whether his office had the funding to respond to that.

“We’re going to stay flexible, and we’re going to continue to monitor the situation, and if [it comes to pass], we will allocate our resources and try to do the best for our residents,” he replied.