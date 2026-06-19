Cook County faces budget challenges

Cook County faces a $550 million budget gap for fiscal year 2027.

In releasing the county’s Preliminary Budget Forecast, County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said years of disciplined financial management, responsible budgeting and long-term planning have positioned Cook to navigate a period of significant economic and fiscal uncertainty.

Through strategic investments, strengthened reserves, pension stabilization and multiple credit-rating upgrades, the county has built a strong fiscal foundation that will help it address unprecedented pressures stemming from a recent court ruling, substantial federal reductions in health care funding enacted by the Trump administration, economic strain from the conflict in Iran and general inflationary pressures, Preckwinkle said.

As a result, she noted, while Cook County enters the period from a position of fiscal strength, the FY 2027 Preliminary Budget Forecast identifies significant external pressures that will require careful planning and difficult decisions. The forecast projects a budget gap of $550 million across the county’s General and Health funds in FY 2027. Absent a court-ordered restriction on tax revenue use of $258 million and an expected $138 million fallout of federal changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act impacting the hospital system, the FY 2027 gap would be a significantly smaller $154.6 million, according to the Board President.

“By implementing budget best practices, spending taxpayer dollars responsibly and taking a strategic approach to our finances, the county has created a strong fiscal foundation as it navigates unpredictability and instability,” said Preckwinkle. “We have done things the right way when it comes to budgeting: we use best practices, we spend responsibility, we pay down legacy obligations, we plan ahead and set aside money for emergencies, but the county is not immune to extraordinary outside factors like federal action or court rulings.”

The preliminary forecast report presents a mid-year projection of year-end revenues and expenses for FY 2026. The report also presents an initial forecast for FY 2027 revenues and expenses for the General Fund and Health Enterprise Fund, the county’s two major operating funds.

General Fund overview

For the FY 2026 year-end, the county is projecting a surplus of $283 million in the General Fund.

Several factors contributed to the positive variance, including a one-time cigarette tax settlement, higher-than-anticipated sales-tax revenue and a mid-year budgetary hold back to reduce costs.

In FY 2027, the General Fund is expected to have a budget gap of $336.million. Total base revenues are expected to increase, driven primarily by a $147.2 million projected uptick in sales-tax revenues, while expenses are forecast to increase principally due to a court ruling restricting the use of transportation-related taxes causing a structural budget deficit of $258 million, scheduled increases in personnel costs and rising health care costs.

Health Fund overview

Even though year-end revenues are expected to be $315.9 million higher than budgeted, Cook County Health projects a $42.8 million gap for the FY 2026 year-end, driven largely by an increase in charity care services.

In FY 2027, the Health Enterprise Fund is expected to have a budget gap of $214.7 million.

Revenues are expected to decline by $486.5 million due to an expected decrease in CountyCare membership caused by sweeping federal cuts and Medicare eligibility restrictions. While payroll and pharmaceutical expenses are projected to grow, overall expenses are projected to be lower than the FY 2026 budget by $271.9 million due to reduced Managed Care claim expenses.

Board President Preckwinkle singled out the impact cuts to health care are expected have on the county, denouncing federal action that increased national debt while taking away health insurance for millions of Americans to subsidize tax breaks for the country’s highest earners.

“Despite federal actions that will reduce access to health care for many residents and create significant financial challenges for safety-net providers, Cook County remains deeply dedicated to responsible budgeting and protecting the services people rely on,” said Preckwinkle. “We have experienced large shortfalls in the past as well as dramatic losses of revenue, a global pandemic, and a lack of state budget for two years.

“Each of those experiences strengthened our financial management and prepared us for this moment. I am confident that with disciplined planning, sound fiscal stewardship and a continued focus on our residents, Cook County will successfully navigate these challenges.”

A public hearing on the preliminary forecast will take place at 5:30 p.m. July 9. Residents will have an opportunity to provide testimony and engage directly with the Board President’s Office on their budget priorities. The Board President’s Office will livestream the public hearing.

Residents can visit www.cookcountyil.gov/Budget to view the preliminary forecast.