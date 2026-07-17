Cook County nets record 115 national awards

Cook County has received 115 national awards for government programs.

The county was recognized at the National Association of Counties Achievement Awards.

“Receiving a record number of NACo Achievement Awards is the result of our dedicated employees who show up every day determined to deliver innovative, effective services for the people of Cook County,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “I am incredibly proud of the work our teams do to make Cook County government more accessible, equitable and impactful for the needs of every resident we serve.”

The awards span areas such as health equity, digital inclusion, sustainability, housing access and workforce protection. Preckwinkle said winning programs demonstrate Cook County’s commitment to creating responsive and people-centered public services.

Among this year’s standout award winners:

Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt, Eviction Early Resolution Program – Bureau of Economic Development: The ERP provides unrepresented tenants and small-unit landlords with court-based legal advice, mediation and referrals to rental assistance. Launched in 2020, the program redesigned the eviction court process in partnership with the Circuit Court of Cook County to increase tenant participation and reduce default judgments. Since 2022, ERP has served nearly 67,000 residents and reduced default eviction judgments in 40 percent to 60 percent of cases to approximately 20 percent of cases. ERP has also decreased enforced evictions by 20 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Modular Homes Pilot Program – Land Bank Authority: The Modular Homes Pilot Program is a $12 million public-private initiative that delivers affordable, energy-efficient modular homes on formerly vacant, tax-delinquent lots in historically disinvested neighborhoods including Humboldt Park, Chicago Heights and Proviso Township. The program is led by BED in partnership with Cook County Land Bank Authority and developer Inherentance. Qualifying buyers earning 80 percent to 120 percent of Area Median Income receive more than $54,000 on average in county assistance and a below-market 3.5 percent fixed mortgage. The program offers a scalable model that connects affordable home ownership to workforce development and neighborhood revitalization.

Community Health Worker High School Pipeline Program – Cook County Health: The Cook County Department of Public Health’s CHW High School Pipeline Program provides high school students, primarily youth of color, with credentialed CHW training, college-level coursework, paid internships and professional development to build a more diverse public health workforce. Launched in the 2024-25 academic year, the program served 13 students from suburban Cook County communities through partnerships with South Suburban College, Sinai Urban Health Institute and Family Christian Health Center.

Preparedness Fair – Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security: The EMRS Preparedness Fair connects hundreds of Cook County residents directly to disaster preparedness resources, public safety agencies and community partners at Daley Plaza. The event features hands-on demonstrations, family-friendly activities and stage presentations about safety tips and volunteer opportunities. EMRS partners with the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Cook County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the fair, in an effort to ensure residents are prepared for emergency situations and communities are resilient.

Equity Landscape Review – Department of Human Rights and Ethics: The Equity Landscape Review, led by DHRE, audited county agencies and public-facing programs to identify and eliminate barriers preventing immigrants and refugees from accessing county services. Using a participatory approach with community organizations and county departments, DHRE produced recommendations across three areas: public awareness, increased services and shared understanding. As a result, county web materials were translated into multiple languages, the immigration web page was revamped and the inclusive language guide was updated. County departments are now more than four times as likely to provide translated materials compared to 2020.

Awards are given in 18 categories and reflect the breadth of services provided by county governments. Cook County’s award-winning submissions were selected based on their “innovation, measurable impact and potential to be replicated nationwide,” according to county officials.