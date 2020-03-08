Coronavirus hitting closer to home

Coronavirus hitting closer to homeBy Kevin Beese Staff Reporter — March 8, 2020
A virus that started half a world away is starting to impact the lives of Illinois residents.
Many churches have stopped using shared chalices for communion, trade shows that affect the Chicago and state economies have been canceled, and everyone from coaches to politicians is issuing reminders to wash your hands and not touch your face.
The coronavirus (COVID-19), which was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide.
As of Saturday, March 7, there were four people in the state who tested positive for the virus and two people who were presumed positive, pending confirmation.
The sixth case of coronavirus is a Chicago woman in her 50s who is an employee at Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. The school is closed this week out of an abundance of caution, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Vaughn employee was hospitalized and in stable condition, as of this weekend. The Chicago Department of Public Health and Chicago Public Schools are reaching out individually to connect with all students and their families, as well as school employees.
“The city of Chicago has been and will continue working relentlessly to ensure Chicago’s residents, businesses and communities remain safe and informed,” Lightfoot said. “CPS and CDPH have already begun an extensive outreach effort for every student, employee and family in this school community to inform them of the confirmed case. As we continue to learn more about this first confirmed case in Chicago, we advise residents to be sure to wash their hands, avoid hand-to-face contact, and take normal health precautions during this flu season.”
The Chicago woman was on a cruise ship, the Grand Princess. The woman left San Francisco on Feb. 21 and returned to Chicago on Feb. 24. On March 4, the cruise line announced that there had been coronavirus cases associated with the ship’s passengers. Twenty cases of COVID-19 have now been reported from that cruise.
“The state of Illinois is working hand in hand with Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health to monitor the situation and provide all resources necessary to respond,” Pritzker said. “We’re working across federal, state, county and city agencies to prepare and respond to this virus and will continue to communicate fully with the public as we move forward.”
After returning to Chicago, the Vaughn employee returned to work, but then stayed home when she started exhibiting symptoms of the virus. She was tested for COVID-19 and a presumptive positive diagnosis was returned late Friday afternoon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to confirm the test results.
“Over the coming days, we will be assessing students for symptoms and closely monitoring any underlying medical conditions they may have,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “We have been responding to COVID-19 for weeks and have a robust public health process in place with our many federal, state and local partners.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are announcing that CPS will temporarily close Vaughn Occupational High School … while the city and its health partners conduct a thorough investigation into any possible exposure,” said Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools. “Maintaining the health and safety of our students remains our top priority and CPS will be working alongside CDPH to communicate with any faculty, staff, students and families that may be at risk.”
“The health and wellness of our students and staff are the district’s highest priority. We are working closely with local health officials to respond immediately to the situation,” said Dr. Kenneth Fox, chief health officer for Chicago Public Schools. “Vaughn High School serves a special student population and the district will be focused on supporting them every step of the way.”
As of Saturday, along with the four confirmed positive and two presumed positive cases in Illinois, there were 191 negative tests; 44 pending persons under investigation; and a total of 241 persons under investigation
The fifth Illinois resident presumed positive is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago’s O’Hare International after traveling to Italy. He was in isolation at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
As of Thursday, the exposure route for the third and fourth cases was not known. Both individuals recently traveled to another state, but health officials had not been able to link them to a confirmed coronavirus case in Illinois or the other state. Because the Illinois Department of Public Health has not been able to identify a point of exposure for the two cases, IDPH officials believe it is possible the cases may be due to community transmission.
“While we expect to see additional cases, we are not seeing widespread transmission of the virus in Illinois and we believe the risk to the general public remains low,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We understand people are concerned, but we want to assure residents that we have been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinicians, the CDC and other state agencies around the clock and are using every resource at our disposal to prepare.”
Illinois’ two previous confirmed cases have both recovered.
The impact of the virus is being felt throughout the state.
The Archdiocese of Chicago was encouraging its Catholic churches to refrain from sharing chalices during communion. Leaders of other religions were also urging that chalices not be used in services.
One of Chicago’s biggest trade shows, drawing more than 50,000 attendees, had been scheduled to begin March 14 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The International Housewares Association’s board of directed opted to cancel The Inspired Home Show 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“For the last several weeks, we have been watching this situation very carefully, with our primary concern being the safety and well-being of the home and housewares industry,” said Derek Miller, IHA president. “The IHA board of directors made this decision after consulting with industry constituents, including exhibitors and retailers. In the end, the global nature of our event, combined with the worldwide concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing travel restrictions made it impossible for us to hold The Inspired Home Show.”
Chicago State University became the first team to cancel a game due to the virus when its basketball team opted out of their trip to play Western Athletic Conference foes Seattle University on Thursday and Utah Valley University on Saturday. The CSU women’s basketball team opted not to play host to both opponents as well.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City followed suit, saying its men’s basketball team would not travel to Seattle University for its WAC game Saturday.
“While disappointed that the situation has evolved as it has, I fully respect the right of any member institution to determine what it believes to be in the best interest of its student-athletes,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd.
Steps to take
Residents and organizations can take action to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus:
- Use the same precautions as for cold and flu season, such as frequent hand hygiene — washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60 percent to 95 percent alcohol.
- Cover your cough or sneeze.
- Avoid ill people.
- Stay home when sick (except to seek medical care).
- Health care providers should be on the lookout for people with fevers and respiratory symptoms and ask patients for detailed travel histories.
- Childcare programs, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities should review their emergency operations plan, including strategies for social distancing and online learning. Schools should consider postponing or cancelling student foreign exchange programs.
- Businesses and employers should actively encourage sick employees to stay home when sick, perform hand hygiene, and cover coughs and sneezes. Businesses should review their emergency operations plan, including identification of essential business functions, teleworking and flexible sick-leave policies.
- Community- and faith-based organizations should review existing emergency operation plans.
Getting information
For concerns about exposure or symptoms of COVID-19, call the Illinois Coronavirus Hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV. Information centers are open 24 hours a day.
You can also get information from your local county health department (hours in parenthesis, where applicable):
- Cook County – 708-633-4000 or email healthycook@cookcountyhhs.org
- DeKalb County – 815-748-2467 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- DuPage County – 630-221-7553 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or 630-682-7400 (after hours)
- Kane County – 630-208-3801, Aurora facility; and 630-208-3801, Elgin facility
- Kendall County – 630-553-9100
- Lake County – 847-377-8130 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and 224-355-5675 (after hours and weekends. Response time is usual under 10 minutes.)
- Madison County – 618-296-6200 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- McHenry County – 815-334-4510 and 815-344-7421 (after hours) or email Health@McHenryCountyIL.gov.
- McLean County – 309-888-5450 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Peoria County – 309-679-6000 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or 800-526-0844 (hearing-impaired TDD)
- Clair County – 618-223-7703
- Tazewell County – 309-925-5511 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Winnebago County – 815-720-4000
- Woodford County – 309-467-3064