CPS distributes butter cookies at Taste

While pizza, hot dogs, ribs and rice balls were gobbled up at Taste of Chicago in Grant Park, the city’s school system got many fest goers nostalgic.

Chicago Public Schools’ alum from the 1960s through the late ’90s got CPS butter cookies in cafeterias throughout the district.

CPS CEO/Superintendent Macqueline King, an alumna herself, remembered them and decided it was time to bring them back – or at least a close version.

“Those butter cookies are embedded in my school day memories,” King said. “We thought it would be fun to give our CPS families a Taste of CPS as they enjoyed this classic summer event in our city.”

During Friday’s Taste of Chicago, King and other CPS leaders distributed 1,000 cookies from a booth on Columbus Drive. CPS volunteers fueled more attendees with nostalgia and sweetness on Saturday as well.

King thanked Leigh Uhlir, dean of Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at National Louis University, who partnered with CPS to find the recipe and make more than 2,000 butter cookies. King is also an alumna of NLU.

Chicago Board of Education President Sean Harden and Chief Operating Officer Charles Mayfield were among those at the CPS booth who distributed cookies as well as a reminder that school doors swing open on Aug. 24.

Like King, Mayfield is also an alum who now oversees operations at CPS, including the district’s Nutrition Support Services Department which handles all meals across the district.

“One of my favorite memories as a CPS student began long before lunchtime,” Mayfield recalled. “I still remember walking into (Franklin Fine Arts) school in the morning and smelling fresh butter cookies baking in the cafeteria. The aroma filled the hallways and instantly made you hungry. By lunchtime, I had been looking forward to that butter cookie all morning.”

The cookies were reasonable, even for the times, costing just a few cents, Mayfield recalled. Sometimes, he stocked up and bought an extra one to take home.

While the butter cookie may have gone away with soda and other sweet treats, the district touts that it now exceeds U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition standards, as it serves more than 260,000 free daily meals that emphasize seasonal, natural, and culturally relevant ingredients. Dishes from breakfast tacos to salads are featured on the CPS menu.

“Looking back, I realize those cookies represented much more than dessert,” Mayfield said. “They reflected the care our school nutrition professionals put into making students feel welcome and cared for every day. Their work created memories that have lasted a lifetime, and I still believe the original CPS butter cookie is unmatched.”