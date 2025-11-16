CPS staffers flock to Vegas on taxpayers’ dime

First of two parts looking at Chicago Public Schools’ travel expenses

Chicago Public Schools staffers stayed in $770-per-night suites, booked $1,000 round-trip airfares to Las Vegas, and frequented suburban spas – all in the name of professional development.

Overnight travel for CPS employees totaled $7.7 million for 2024, more than double the pre-pandemic overnight travel expenses of $3.6 million in 2019.

More than 600 employees from more than 140 schools and Central Office departments attended conferences in out-of-state locations, with Las Vegas far and away the most popular, between 2022 and 2024, the city’s Office of Inspector General determined in a probe of CPS’ overnight travel expenses.

“The OIG found that employees frequently traveled to these conferences without the required approval and spent far beyond the allowable rates on airfare and luxury hotels,” inspectors said in their report.

While hundreds of employees traveled to the conferences when they were in popular tourist destinations like Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, few attended the same conference when it was presented in Chicago or offered virtually.

According to a manager of one of CPS’ travel agency vendors, interest in one particular set of conferences with out-of-state locales “spread like wildfire” among employees.

In one case, taxpayers picked up the tab for a CPS employee’s seven-day stay at a luxury Hawaiian resort for a four-day conference.

Nearly all of the 372 employees who attended the conferences in Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023 stayed at four- and five-star hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, including dozens of employees whose rooms cost CPS more than $400 per night, including taxes and fees. In one case, purchasing records showed that a principal who decided to attend the 2023 Las Vegas conference at the last minute booked a hotel room at a cost to taxpayers of $945 per night for a three-night stay.

In the wake of the scathing OIG report, Macquline King, interim superintendent/CEO, has temporarily banned all CPS travel not directly tied to student activities.

The restrictions apply to all CPS-funded employee travel – local, out-of-state, and international – including expenses such as airfare, lodging, meals, per diem, ground transportation and registration fees.

“This measure reflects our continued commitment to responsible financial stewardship and to prioritizing resources that directly support classrooms and students,” King said in implementing the ban.

CPS’ travel policy states that “approvers” – principals, network chiefs, department heads, and the Office of Finance — must review travel approval requests and could only approve estimated travelexpenses up to a maximum amount. However, despite the relatively straightforward requirement, the OIG found that “administrators regularly approved lodging and airfare costing double or triple the allowable rate — or more.”

Records showed that nearly 90 percent of employees traveling to conferences — including employees who received approval from their supervisors — spent more on lodging and travel costs than permitted under the School District’s travel policy.

In many cases, CPS staffers booked the trips without approval.

“Over and over, CPS employees booked trips using CPS funds without required pre-approvals, exceeded CPS spending limits on hotel rooms and airfare, and enjoyed out-of-town activities of dubious necessity or value to students — all as CPS drew closer and closer to a budget crisis,” investigators wrote in their report.

They found that on 11 instances, staffers’ travel requests were turned down, but the employees went on the trips anyway.

Most of the 11 travel requests had been turned down due to insufficient paperwork.

“Nevertheless, each of those groups went ahead with their trips and traveled at CPS’ expense with no apparent consequence,” inspectors said.

In addition, CPS’ use of purchase orders to pay for most overnight travel requires the use of travel agencies that have been tacking on as much as 20 percent in hidden service fees to their bills. Other large districts have moved away from the form of travel payment. As an official of one of them put it, “Fewer and fewer places are accepting POs.”

An OIG investigation ultimately found that eight schools had used more than $142,000 in CPS funds to pay a vendor for 15 staff trips to Finland, Estonia, Egypt and South Africa for professional development and school visits.

The tours also featured numerous scheduled as well as optional tourist activities of debatable value, including a visit to a South African game park, a hot air balloon ride, camel rides and a visit to a bazaar.

Thirteen of the 15 trips were never pre-approved, as required.

One high-ranking CPS official later questioned whether the overseas professional development trips were even necessary, telling the OIG, “Why can’t this be done in the United States?”

