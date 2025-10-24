Davis: ‘It’s hard to turn a gigantic ship like government’

After state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Newark, joined the Illinois Freedom Caucus during his first term in office, he was called to meet with the chairwoman of the Illinois Republican Party.

He said Chairwoman Kathy Salvi expressed her disappointment in his joining the Freedom Caucus, viewed by some as being an extreme right-wing group.

Davis remembers telling her “My campaign, my whole slogan when I ran was ‘Jed for Freedom.’ Why wouldn’t I join the Freedom Caucus?”

“And that was kind of the end of the meeting,” Davis said to chuckles at a town-hall gathering Tuesday at his campaign headquarters in Yorkville. “It’s an interesting dichotomy down in Springfield and that’s a great example.”

“Springfield is a bizarre place and I don’t quite understand the stuff that isn’t making sense,” Davis said.

The 75th District state representative believes that the pressure the House Freedom Caucus is applying on state issues is getting other Republicans to stand up and vote against issues being pushed by the heavily Democratic-controlled legislative body.

“Those four, five, six ‘no’ votes are now 18, 17, sometimes 22 (‘no’ votes),” he said. “I know it feels hopeless often in Illinois – and trust me, I want to convey hope, but I’ve sat in the back row on the floor feeling the same feeling before of just ‘Man, this place is horrific on what we’re doing to the families in Illinois.’ It’s hard to turn a gigantic ship like government, but there’s just a slow, natural progression that’s trending the right direction, which gives me great optimism.”

The 75th District includes portions of Kendall and DeKalb counties.

Collin Moseley, director of the Illinois Freedom Caucus who was present at the town-hall meeting, said because of the work of Davis and other Freedom Caucus members “no” votes to “really bad policy” in Illinois are increasing.

“Because of grassroots activism, because of social media engagement, because of funding and things like that, we can put pressure on people in their districts to be accountable,” Moseley said. “There’s a lot of folks that over the last two years, their (Conservative Political Action Conference) scores have just skyrocketed” because of them standing up to Democratic-pushed issues.

Davis said that the Democrats’ push toward green energy will be costly for Illinois power consumers.

“I was just running the math the other day,” the state rep said. “If you want to replace the coal in Illinois with solar, what would you need? You would literally need every inch within Kendall County and half of Grundy County would have to be 100 percent solar fields to even get there from an equivalent perspective.

“So, it is just not a reality. We live in these pipe dreams that feel compelling from ‘I’m helping protect the environment’ but what is really happening is your energy costs are going through the roof and no one is really talking about it, but they’re blaming data centers.”

Moseley said on an energy tour to nuclear power sites and coal sites about three years ago, officials there were all saying the same thing, “If they shut us down, it’s going to raise your rates and there’s going to be no replacing our grid.”

“That is exactly what happened three years later,” Moseley said.

