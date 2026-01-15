Davis Park improvements to be finished in spring

Rockford officials said completion of the Davis Park improvement project is scheduled for spring.

The improvement project started in September.

The park’s Founders Landing is under construction and closed for public use.

Work consists of site improvements along with building installations. The site improvements include seawall repair, river walk realignments, multi-use path improvements, playground installation, skate park installation, grading and landscaping, and installation of a parking lot south of the railroad tracks.

Building installations include a concession and multi-restroom building, and a stage with a greenroom.

Traffic-control measures and marked detour routes are in place to help guide traffic. Individuals using the river walk path will be detoured to Main Street on the north and south ends of Davis Park.

The project is funded by state grants and city funds.

For questions regarding the project, contact Ryan Lundberg, project manager, at (779) 348-7644.