Democratic congressman goes into red country

DIXON — U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-6th, didn’t expect outright hostility, but some tough talk was certainly foreseen as he traveled to Ronald Reagan’s hometown Saturday.

However, the suburban Chicago congressman was greeted cordially, fielded polite if pointed questions and received appreciation from many at the Sauk Valley Community College gathering in a staunchly Republican county.

“Thank you for being brave enough to show up,” said one attendee early in the 90-minute session in Sauk Valley’s Mathis Theatre.

Casten, in his fourth term representing a district covering portions of DuPage and Cook counties, did not pull punches as he discussed the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term, budget upheavals, violations of constitutional norms and rights and a gathering atmosphere of fear.

“We’ve got this situation right now where you have a White House breaking the law, the Justice Department who is not enforcing the law against the White House, a (Republican-run) legislative branch who’s not doing oversight and we’re depending on the courts,” he said.

“I’m here because I want to make sure that everybody understands what the stakes are. … We will get through this to the extent that we collectively stand up. But we are all in a constitutional crisis right now.”

The event drew around 120 people ranging from Democratic Party activists to a handful of Trump supporters wearing red Make America Great Again hats and T-shirts. There were no disturbances, although one person unhappy with answers left..

Casten’s unconventional open meeting was the first of two he’s making to Republican-held districts. It’s part of a broader strategy by Congressional Democrats to host town hall-style gatherings where Republican office holders will not.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-16th, who represents Dixon and Lee County in Washington, was among Republicans targeted over a lack of constituent meetings.

“We feel sometimes we are the forgotten people,” said Sarah Bingaman, a retired school teacher. “This community was represented for 10 years by Adam Kinzinger and he never, ever held a town hall despite all of our requests. Rep. LaHood has received thousands of phone calls and received a petition with several thousand signatures on it requesting he do a town hall.

“It is so wonderful to see a real live congressman in our community,” she added.

LaHood, meanwhile, insisted that he has been accountable.

“I come back every single weekend to my district,” he recently told Bloomington-Normal Public Media. “I meet with any constituent that wants to meet with me. I’ve had numerous telephone town halls. In the past, I’ve had lots of town halls throughout my district.

“Anybody that wants to meet with me, I will meet with them.”

LaHood faced no opposition as he won reelection in 2024. The district covers all or parts of 18 counties from the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, skirts the far northwest Chicago suburbs and continues south to the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas.

Lee County is a longtime Republican stronghold and has routinely rejected Democratic presidential candidates, at least according to available election results dating back to 1892.

Dixon, the county seat, was home to the late President Ronald Reagan during his youth and early adulthood. Reagan made a memorable homecoming visit in February 1984 to tour his boyhood home on Hennepin Avenue. The structure is now a visitors’ center.

Trump easily won Lee County in 2024, beating then-Vice President Kamala Harris by 22 points. Trump also topped Democrat Joe Biden by 19 points four years earlier and scored a 20-point victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Casten’s tour was scheduled to continue Sunday with a visit to John A. Logan College, located in the southern Illinois district of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-12th.

Subjects Casten covered included threats to Social Security, constitutional and civil liberties, worries about martial law, LGBTQ rights, attempts to restrict voting rights and a Trump Administration ignoring Congressional mandates and appropriated funds.

Democrats currently have little power in Washington with the White House and Congress in Republican hands. But the ground may be shifting.

“My observation is that in the last 70 days is we’ve gone from apathy to fear to anger,” Casten said. “And I actually think that’s healthy because the next after anger is action … You’re starting to see people make some noise at the grassroots.”