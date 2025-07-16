Demolition of grain silos leads to controversy

The demolition of 119-year-old grain silos that have been abandoned for almost 50 years may not seem like something that would have preservationists, community organizations and residents up in arms — but that is precisely what happened with Damen Silos.

The Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad built the structures in 1906 at 2860 S. Damen Ave., Chicago. The structures became iconic in the McKinley Park and Pilsen neighborhoods on the other side of the river. The state became the owner of the silos in 1928, and in 2022, it put the property up for sale. MAT Limited Partnership submitted the winning $6.5 million bid.

For preservationists, the silos represent one of the few remnants of Chicago’s heritage as a grain shipping hub. Community residents and organizations on both sides of the river voiced concern about the environmental impact of the demolition, especially given the record of MAT’s McKinley Park asphalt mixing plant at 2055 W. Pershing Road.

What all opponents of the demolition agree on is that there is an opportunity to turn the site into a concert venue and/or make it into a riverside public space.

The demolition permit was issued on July 3. On June 27, the city held a community meeting at Pilsen’s Arturo Velasquez Westside Technical Institute to explain how the demolition would unfold. Officials said that the city would be keeping a close eye on the demolition so the contractor minimizes the risk of pollution. However, the residents in attendance remained skeptical, and many organizations are still hoping to influence what will happen to the site going forward.

When MAT acquired the property, owner Michael Tadin Jr. said he planned to demolish the silos and build a corporate headquarters for his businesses. However, during the June 27 meeting, city officials said that Tadin doesn’t have any post-demolition plans for the site.

Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, told Chronicle Media that his organization supports preserving Damen Silos because they represent engineer John Metcalf’s pioneering slipform design that allowed silos to be built quicker while reducing danger of fires.

Preservation Chicago worked with Blue Star Properties, a real estate firm best known for redeveloping the historic Morton Salt shed into the Salt Shed performance venue, to redevelop Damen Silos. The firm bid for Damen Silos when the state put it up for sale, and Miller said that they were still interested in turning a site into the performance venue. He said that the Chicago Park District and a “well-known land trust” that wished to remain anonymous were on board as well.

Miller felt that a concert venue could have been used for major music festivals such as Riot Fest, which are currently held in neighborhood parks.

He said that “in the last four-six months” the three parties negotiated with MAT about the potential sale of the property. While he declined to share exactly what they offered, he said they were willing to pay “more than double” what MAT paid the state.

McKinley Park Development Council circulated a petition supporting the Blue Star Properties proposal. Kate Eakin, the organization’s executive director, said that it got “over 900” signatures.

Demolition meeting

While the permit wasn’t issued when the June 27 meeting was held, the city officials in attendance treated it as a foregone conclusion.

Chicago Buildings Commissioner Marlene Hopkins, whose department is responsible for issuing city demolition permits, said that the demolition would take around six months. She noted that the demolitions aren’t limited to the silos themselves — they also include three support structures.

Hopkins emphasized that decades of little to no maintenance meant that the buildings simply weren’t safe.

Hopkins acknowledged that many residents and organizers in attendance were worried about the repeat of the botched 2020 demolition of the old Crawford Coal Plant at 3501 S. Pulaski Road, which sent clouds of dust through the surrounding Little Village neighborhood. She said the city learned its lessons and changed requirements for demolition.

“This is not a demolition by imposition,” Hopskins said. “No explosions will be used. It will a mechanical demolition that is done slowly, in a safe manner.”

Chicago Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Olusimbo Ige said that asbestos and lead have been removed from the site — otherwise, her department wouldn’t have signed off on the demolition. She said that the city still wants to keep the dust from getting into the air and keep any debris from falling into the river.

There will be barges parked on the shore, and demolition contractor Heneghan Wrecking will use water to keep the dust from floating away.

Ige said that her department and Department of Buildings will have inspectors on site whenever there is construction, and air quality will be checked every 15 minutes. If any dust from the debris gets into the air, she said, “we will stop the process.”

“All dust, I repeat, all dust, will be contained,” Ige said. “The Department of Buildings and CDPH have the authority to stop any work and correct any issues.”

Brian Fealy, the superintendent at Heneghan Wrecking, said his company was taking safety concerns seriously.

“Safety is paramount for all Heneghan wrecking projects,” he said.

But that did little to mollify environmental advocates and residents in attendance. Jenny Guzman, a community sustainability specialist from Pilsen, spoke in favor of turning the site into a recreational space.

“Our silos can be so much more than the history our people have already lived through,” she said. “It can be a place to finally relax and enjoy our neighborhoods outside our scattered green spaces and off the streets, a place that is not another industrial job, but a new experience of the green economy that can inspire generations to come of the prosperity in their own backyard.”

Tony Adams, of McKinley Park, was similarly dismayed.

“Our history, we’re just tearing it down,” he said. “Why? Because someone could afford to buy it.”

Amber Delgado, advocacy associate at Landmarks Illinois preservation advocacy organization, said that there have been plenty of examples of silos, even ones that suffered deterioration, getting repurposed.

“Across the country, across the world, historic (silos) have been retained as parks, art museums, even housing,” she said. “Many of those silos have been in poor condition.”

Ald. Julia Ramirez, whose 12th Ward includes both the silos and the MAT plant, didn’t attend the June 27 meeting, but her chief of staff, Bill Drew, read a prepared statement that indicated she was disappointed with MAT’s decision to proceed with the demolition.

“As we now enter the demolition phase, I want to recognize and thank everyone who fought for a better future for the Silos,” Ramirez wrote. “Your vision remains critical as we continue to push for a more just, transparent, and community-first approach to development in McKinley Park.”

She added that she wanted the city “to ensure that the demolition process is conducted safely and responsibly.”

“It must be slow, deliberate and transparent, with the community informed and involved every step of the way,” Ramirez said.

Rose Gomez, of the Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization, said that while she appreciated Ramirez’s support, she denounced the city for giving MAT Asphalt the permit.

“My river is everybody’s river, and you have no right to pollute it,” she said. “I blame you, the City of Chicago, for allowing this permit to be granted. Shame on you for ignoring us, the constituents.”

In the interview after the meeting, Gomez told Chronicle Media that she was worried that the measures CDPH is putting in place won’t be enough. Using the water to prevent dust from floating away, she said, “isn’t 100 percent foolproof,” and was worried that the 15-minute air quality checks won’t be frequent enough.

“Fifteen minutes is a long time in order to prevent a catastrophe,” Gomez said. “It could be an accident where some of the dust goes into the air, and then by the time they found out, already 15 minutes passed. “

What happens next

As previously reported by Chronicle Media, the city is currently working on the framework plan guiding the development of the section of Chicago River that includes Damen Silos site. The existing ordinance will require MAT to at least put in a riverwalk.

In her prepared statement, as well as a message to constituents after the demolition permit was issued, Ramirez noted that any redevelopment of the property would post likely require the Planned Unit Development zoning designation, which allows the city to set project-specific zoning requirements. The Department of Planning Development and the Chicago Plan Commission must approve any PUD, and those entities traditionally deferred to the local alderman’s wishes.

In a message to constituents, Ramirez said she would listen to constituents before supporting any PUD.

“I want to assure the community that for any further development of the site will include a community-driven process, required by the city’s Planned Development process,” she wrote.

McKinley Park Development Council put out a statement saying that they will continue fighting for public space, even if it’s within the framework of a PUD. Gomez said PERRO is looking at its options.

Miller said that, while he believes MAT has every intention to follow through, he doesn’t believe the demolition is necessary assured.

“We’ve seen other things, other ideas and demolitions fall through,” he said. “I don’t think the story is over quite yet.”