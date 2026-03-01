Doctor, lawyer stay on Concealed Carry Board

Two members of the state’s Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board have been pegged to stay on the panel.

Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler and Nancy DePodesta have been asked by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to remain on the board.

Burnett-Zeigler serves as chief behavioral health officer at the Illinois Department of Human Services. Previously, Burnett-Zeigler was a licensed clinical psychologist with the Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation and also worked on the psychologist staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. While practicing psychology, Burnett-Zeigler was also an associate professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

She previously served on the boards of Heartland Alliance Health, Chicago High School for the Arts, and the Women’s Board of the Joffrey Ballet. Burnett-Zeigler has been recognized for her commitment to public service and health equity, receiving the Impact Award from the Chicago Foundation for Women, Wellness Woman of the Year from Sista Aafa, and an honorary doctorate of humane letters from DePaul University.

Burnett-Zeigler earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Cornell University and her Doctor of Philosophy in clinical psychology from Northwestern University.

DePodesta is a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP. DePodesta previously served as a partner and co-chair of the White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group with Saul Ewing Arnstein, & Lehr.

She also previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney; law clerk and staff attorney of the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois; and as legal counsel at the Illinois Department of Corrections. DePodesta earned her Bachelor of Science in business and marketing from Indiana University Bloomington and her Juris Doctorate at Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent School of Law.