DuPage Republican precinct committeemen get training

The DuPage County Republican Party and the Illinois Republican Party will conduct Precinct Committeeman Training Plus+ from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Milton Township Republican Organization, 650 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Training will include precinct committeeman fundamentals, NUMINAR app instruction, GOP Data Center instruction, ballot-chasing strategies, and the opportunity to network with other committeemen.

The session is limited to DuPage County precinct committeemen.

DuPage County GOP Chair Kevin Coyne will provide opening comments.

To register or for information, email info@dupagegop.com.

In other Illinois Republican Party events:

State Fair Pre-Party

A Republican State Fair Pre-Party with state House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and state Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Butternut Hut, 106 W. Jefferson St., Springfield.

Admission is free.

Sponsorship ranges from $250 to $10,000.

For information or to RSVP, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Petition Party

A Republican Petition Party will be held from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Outlet at Edison’s, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville.

Admission is free. Appetizers will be provided.

The casual gathering is an opportunity to network with neighbors and discover ways to support the Republican cause beyond petition-signing.

Pints and Politics

The Three Headed Eagle Alliance will hold Pints and Politics from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Eaglebrook Country Club, 2288 Fargo Blvd., Geneva.

Guest speaker will be Christine Svenson, Illinois counsel for Judicial Watch, Inc., who will speak about voter integrity and free speech issues.

RSVP to threeheadedeaglealliance.org.

Door fee is $15, which may be applied to a yearly membership. Members are admitted free to monthly programs.

Freedom Caucus brunch

Brunch with the Illinois Freedom Caucus, sponsored by Tazewell County Republican Women, will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Pekin Country Club.

Tickets are $30.

Sponsorships are $100, $250 and $500.

Send payment to TCRW c/o Nancy Milam, 1116 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin, IL 61554.

Ballot-chase training

Ballot-chase training will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Five Points Ballroom, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Training includes being a Republican leader in your community, strategies for voter contact and turnout, understanding the legal process for encouraging and collecting ballots and technology for ballot-chasing.

For information or to RSVP, email info@illinois.gop or go to ILHRO.com/Chase.

Town Hall

The 75th District Town Hall on the state of Illinois will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Jed Davis Campaign Headquarters, 1921 S. Bridge St., Yorkville.

Freedom Caucus lawmakers will give a presentation on issues in Springfield. There will be a question-and-answer session.

Residents of Kendall, DeKalb, Grundy, LaSalle and Will counties are invited.

Refreshments will be provided.