Durbin secures support for Illinois priorities

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the priorities for Illinois he secured in the recently passed package of five government funding bills.

“With these five government funding bills, Congress has nearly completed the appropriations process for fiscal year 2026. While the president proposed a budget that axed critical government programs and slashed medical research funding, Congress rejected these cuts on a bipartisan basis,” said Durbin. “But our work is not done. Because federal agents from (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement) continue their reign of terror on American cities like Chicago and Minneapolis, we must see real change at (Department of Homeland Security) before I am willing to consider voting to fund the agency.”

The five funding bills for Illinois priorities secured by Congressionally Directed Spending requests include:

Chicago: $720,000 to DePaul University to establish DePaul University’s Center for Middle School Civic Leadership

Joliet: $1 million to the Joliet Fire Department to expand the community mental health program it developed. The program has resulted in a reduction in the regular users of its 911 system and a 50-percent reduction in suicides – including zero teenage suicides in two years.

Edwardsville: $1.1 million to the Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University to renovate and expand the dental clinic operated by SIU’s Dental School to increase pediatric and specialty services to the community. The clinic, which is staffed by professors and students of the Dental School, is the safety net dental provider for the majority of Southern Illinois for children covered under Medicaid or uninsured patients.

Peoria: $2.3 million to OSF HealthCare System to construct an outpatient dental clinic offering sedation and surgical services. Central Illinois lacks a dental sedation clinic, meaning most patients, especially Medicaid-enrolled individuals, must travel to Chicago or the Metro East area for intensive dental surgery. OSF will construct four operatories to provide pediatric and specialty services for under-served populations.

Chicago: $1.3 million to the Center for Housing and Health to provide supportive housing to participants of the hospital-based violence recovery programs operated by the University of Chicago and Cook County’s Stroger Hospital. Trauma and violence recovery work to support victims and prevent retaliation often requires rapid housing relocation. The Flexible Housing Pool provides housing assistance and case management services to individuals experiencing homelessness who use hospital emergency departments, helping to reduce costs and improve health outcomes.

Belleville: $1.25 million to Memorial Hospital Belleville to purchase intensive care unit equipment including lifts, ventilators and nurse monitoring technology

Chicago: $500,000 to Youth Guidance to expand mentoring program at five Chicago Public Schools, serving up to 275 additional youth, in addition to the 9,000 students they already service in Cook County

Bloomington: $1million to Illinois Wesleyan University’s nursing and heath sciences program, including improving classroom technology and interactive space

Cook County: $700,000 to the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois to expand a clinic to offer dental services to low-income and pediatric patients in Cook County

Chicago: $268,000 to the McDermott Center to purchase dental equipment and supplies. By adding dental screenings and cleanings, dental extractions and other oral hygiene services, McDermott’s Haymarket Center will enhance its ability to provide health services to its clients.

Chicago: $1.5 million to Sinai Health System to establish a trauma recovery center for victims of violence. Despite being a safety net hospital that treats a high volume of gunshot victims, Sinai relies on external community partners for its violence recovery programming. Sinai will launch its internal program, serving more than 2,000 patients annually, to integrate clinical and community services through investment in community health workers.

Chicago: $1 million to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital to support the expansion of a hospital-based violence recovery program, serving pediatric victims of violence with trauma-informed mental health and recovery services. Studies show interventions help break the cycle of violence and the high re-injury rate by addressing emotional, psychological and social harms from the injury.

Chicago: $750,000 to ASI, Inc. to expand services by supporting additional personnel, training certifications, equipment, supportive services and educational services

DuPage County: $750,000 to enhance pedestrian safety to include sidewalk and lighting work in unincorporated DuPage County near Willowbrook.

Chicago: $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago to make capital improvements at the Bartlett J. McCartin Boys & Girls Club in the Bridgeport neighborhood

Chicago: $2.5 million to the Illinois Institute of Technology to fund construction of a facility to serve as the National Institute for Advanced Manufacturing. The NIAM on IIT’s Bronzeville campus will train more than 4,000 students in advanced manufacturing fields through in-person instruction and online curricula.

Chicago: $722,000 to Navy Pier to upgrade the pier’s surveillance apparatus to ensure the safety of guests and businesses

North Chicago: $861,000 to purchase a fire truck as the city’s current truck has exceeded its useful life by nearly 10 years.

Aurora: $1 million to to the city for renovation and expansion of a homeless shelter

O’Hare Express: $1.5 million to the Commuter Rail Division of the Regional Transit Authority to conduct a study on express train service between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.

Arlington Heights: $750,000 to Full Circle Communities for construction of a housing development to support veterans and persons with disabilities

Chicago: $2 million to the Chicago Transit Authority to fund design of track reconstruction on the Blue Line Forest Park Branch from Western Avenue to Lathrop Avenue, a 6.5-mile section of the line. The reconstruction is needed to improve safety and on-time performance of the branch.

Normal: $1.9 million to fund engineering and construction of a trail connection. It will close a gap in pedestrian and bicycle accommodations between the Constitution Trail network and employers in west Normal and promote multimodal travel by separating pedestrians and cyclists from motor vehicles.

Bloomington: $1.6 million to Connect Transit to improve pedestrian access to Bloomington’s Downtown Transportation Center.

Chicago: $1 million to the North Lawndale Employment Network to transform a vacant lot across the street from its workforce development campus to offer an agricultural and environmental workforce accelerator program

Eureka: $200,000 to be used by Eureka College to digitize the college’s archives that chronicle the history of Eureka College – the first Illinois institution of higher education to admit men and women equally – and its role in educating Ronald Reagan, a future U.S. president. The initiative aims to make the records more readily accessible to the public while safely preserving the original materials.

Joliet: $800,000 to allow Joliet Junior College to provide training and advising to entrepreneurs with a focus on women, minorities and veteran-owned small businesses. It will allow the college to expand efforts to support small-business owners by adding additional business advisors for one-on-one consultations, as well as offer workshops and training to students and the public.

Chicago: $513,000 to allow the Chicago Urban League to provide training and support to entrepreneurs and small businesses at a 15,000-square-foot facility in the Chatham neighborhood, including technology, management, procurement, personnel management, and youth entrepreneurship training.

Rockford: $800,000 to allow Rock Valley College to provide training and support to small businesses and entrepreneurs through the Rock Valley College Small Business Development Center. The SBDC will work with Rockford to focus on educational classes and one-on-one training to assist business owners in gaining access to capital, buying/selling businesses, and deal-structuring.

Scott Air Force Base: Retains Durbin’s bill language prohibiting a divestment of any C-40 aircraft from the Air Force fleet

Naval Station Great Lakes: $10 million for the Navy’s plan to demolish, remediate and redevelop the condemned Halsey Village military housing community; and $165 million for the joint Department of Defense-Department of Veterans Affairs Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago