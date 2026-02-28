Durbin welcomes IDOT leader

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, on Thursday welcomed Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi to discuss the state’s transportation projects.

Their discussion included a status update on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant awards to the state and Illinois localities that remain appropriated but not allocated under the Trump administration.

During their meeting, Durbin and Biagi spoke about their shared priorities, particularly completing the Chicago Hub Improvement Project, which would revamp Chicago Union Station and revolutionize Midwest passenger rail. Over the years, Durbin has secured nearly $93.6 million in federal funding for the project.

Durbin and Biagi also discussed Illinois’ Amtrak service and the Chicago-Quad Cities Rail Project.

“Our government is at its best when local, state and federal leaders come together to provide resources and services to their shared constituents,” Durbin said. “As the Trump administration continues to threaten Illinois’ infrastructure projects with claims the federal government will withhold grant dollars, Secretary Biagi and I will fight to secure our state’s rightful funding.”