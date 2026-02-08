Earle leader named Principal of the Year

Students and staff at Charles W. Earle STEM Elementary organized a surprise rally Wednesday to honor their principal on the heels of a statewide award.

The Illinois Principals Association named Earle’s Regina Latimer-Lake as the 2026 Elementary School Principal of the Year.

Latimer-Lake was chosen from a pool of 21 regional winners.

The Earle community presented her with the award.

“We are all so excited that Principal Latimer-Lake has been recognized. However, I am not surprised,” said Macquline King, interim CEO/superintendent of Chicago Public Schools. “I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing her growth from a good leader to an excellent one. Her passion and dedication to the Earle school community have finally garnered the recognition she deserves.”

Latimer-Lake has more than 20 years of experience serving CPS, beginning as a teacher and now leading Earle STEM Elementary. She is a mother of two and a product of CPS herself.

Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and Master’s degrees in reading specialist, curriculum instruction and urban school leadership, Latimer-Lake plans to pursue a doctoral degree in literacy. Under her leadership, Earle has prioritized the development of critical thinking skills, creativity and collaboration among students, preparing them for high school, college and beyond.

The school has achieved a 100-student enrollment increase, designation as a Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Demonstration Site, and a commendable rating from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Latimer-Lake has also improved student attendance by more than 10 percent, reduced disciplinary incidents, and raised teacher retention to 95 percent.

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible team here at Earle STEM. Everyone from the custodial staff to the teachers, coaches, Englewood Community Advisory Council, and the amazing community, works so hard for our students,” said Latimer-Lake. “Together, we have demonstrated that we can achieve anything. I am also grateful to the many leaders who came before me and provided guidance, teaching me the importance of showing up. None of this would have been possible without their support.”



