Fare increases planned for commuters

While Metra and Pace aren’t planning to cut service in 2026 even if the state doesn’t come through with extra funding, fare hikes are coming either way.

During meetings of the Metra and Pace boards of directors, which took place at the same time on Sept. 17, the two agencies’ chief financial officers gave a broad overview of what to expect when the draft budgets are released in October.

They explained that, thanks to internal savings and higher-than-projected sales tax revenue, they will have more-than-expected money on hand going into 2026. Last year, the two transit agencies were expected to run out of federal stimulus funding by early 2026. The projections the CFOs shared showed that Metra and Pace won’t reach the fiscal cliff until the last quarter of 2026 and the start of 2027, respectively.

The Chicago Transit Authority, meanwhile, is still expected to face the fiscal cliff next year without state aid.

Pace CFO Maggie Schilling said that Pace’s paratransit service operations, which are funded separately, will face the fiscal cliff by spring.

Transit ridership hasn’t quite rebounded since the pandemic, and all three Chicago transit agencies have been using federal stimulus money to cover the shortfall. Earier this year, the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees CTA, Metra and Pace and has the final say over their budget, estimated that all four agencies will face a $771 million budget shortall by 2026. In March, the Regional Transportation Authority put together a series of “efficiencies” it and the three transit agencies it supervises will implement whether the state covers that shortfall or not. One of those efficiencies was an across-the-board 10 percent fare hike.

Both Pace and Metra indicated that they would follow through on this, though only Pace gave specific numbers. If approved, the fare changes will take effect in February. Metra CFO John Morris also warned that, if there is no bailout by next summer, the commuter rail agency would need to raise fares again “in the second half of 2026” to hold off the fiscal cliff until 2027.

Pace budget projections

Pace provides fixed-route service in the suburbs, and paratransit service in both Chicago and the suburbs. The two sides of the service have two separate budgets and use different funding mechanisms.

According to the presentation at the RTA Board of Directors’ August meeting, Pace’s fixed route side still hasn’t spent $136 million in stimulus funding, or around 66 percent of the stimulus funding it got. By contrast, the paratransit side already exhausted its stimulus funding. During that meeting, the RTA Board shifted some discretionary funding to help cover the shortfall, while also instructing Pace to adopt changes to its Taxi Access Program and Rideshare Access Program, which subsidizes taxi and rideshare trips for paratransit riders.

As previously reported by Chronicle Media, this included raising base fares from $2 to $3.25 and capping the number of subsidized rides to 30 a month. Pace Board of Directors formally concurred with the changes in September.

According to Schilling’s presentation, the Pace fare for regular fixed routes would increase from $2 to $2.25. For premium routes, the commuter express routes that serve southwest suburbs and the game-day express service to Soldier Field, the fare would increase from $4.50 to $5. The CTA/Pace three-day pass would be eliminated, and the fares for other CTA/Pace passes and Pace-only passes will increase. Most notably, Pace-only 30-day pass would increase from $60 to $66, and CTA/Pace 30-day pass would increase from $75 to $85. Regional Connect pass, the add-on to the Metra monthly pass that makes it work on CTA and Pace as well, would increase from $30 to $45.

As Schilling acknowledged, some of those increases are smaller than 10 percent and some are larger — and she emphasized that the pass fares, at least, would still be cheaper than they were pre-COVID-19.

Schilling said that the changes to TAP and RAP would continue in 2026, and that the paratransit side will still reach the fiscal cliff by the second quarter of next year.

Pace executive director Melinda Metzger said that, if there is no bailout by 2027, Pace will follow through on the doomsday scenario it outlined in March — cutting weekend and evening service. She also said that, if the CTA and Metra suspend any service before then, Pace will adjust the routes, since it makes no sense for Pace to serve stations that aren’t used.

Richard Kwasneski, Pace board chair, said that the agency previously offered to “take some of our reserve funds, and lend it to the RTA to be able to fully fund [the paratransit] program” until the state comes through with the funding, but that “there appears to be reluctance for them to do this” because they worry what might happen if the bailout doesn’t come.

Director Christpher Canning, who represents Cook County’s North Shore suburbs, said that he wanted to make sure that state legislators understood that TAP and RAP ridership has been increasing above projections for the past few years.

“I think the legislators need to know how the service attracts so many people,” he said.

Director Linda Soto, who represents Lake County, said that she’s worried that her constituents aren’t taking the fiscal cliff seriously.

“If you consider yourself a car rider, not a transit user, I want you to think about your co-workers, I want you to think about your employees, I want you to think about your customers or your parents, because I guarantee a lot of them use mass transit. And I guarantee that it will have an awful effect if it’s not [fixed],” she said.

Metra budget projections

Morris said that, while Metra is “not looking to reduce service in 2026,” 2027 would be different.

“Absent the action from the state, we will need to have significant service cuts,” he said. “We haven’t identified the exact type of service cuts that would be enacted by 2027. We know the scale, we know kind of how many trains, we have a general concept, and the idea would be not to target particular lines.”

Metra Director Kenneth Koehler, who represents McHenry County, said that he understood why Metra would raise fares before reducing service. When Metra reduces schedules, freight railroads try to claim the slots, and they are reluctant to give it back. This is especially an issue on lines where freight railroad companies own the tracks and Metra operates the service — North Central Service, SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and the three Union Pacific lines. Metra previously indicated that this is the reason it hasn’t been able to bring back pre-pandemic levels of service to North Central Service line, which uses Canadian National railroad-owned tracks between Franklin Park and Antioch.

“It’s incumbent on us to really make the point to the RTA and really make the point to the state legislators, that we’re doing the best we can to keep from cutting service,” Koehler said. “It will be serious enough the first day we do it, but it’s going to be serious in the years after that.”

Morris said that he and other Metra officials have been trying to communicate just that.

“That’s why we’re looking to, if necessary, fare increase as opposed to service cuts in 2026,” he said.

Morris is also proposing annual increases at the rate of inflation as opposed to more dramatic fare increases once every few years. As he acknowledged, this was something Metra considered shortly before the pandemic.

Director Romayne Brown, who represents Cook County at-large, said she was worried about how fare increases would impact riders from Chicago South Side and Southland suburbs, who are more likely to be low income. South Cook Fair Transit program, which ran from January 2021 to February 2024, lowered Metra fares on two lines that served those regions — Metra Electric and Rock Island District. When Metra’s current fare system took effect in February 2024, they were the only riders who saw across the board ticket price increases. RTA launched Access Pilot Program, which offers discounts to Metra riders who receive SNAP food stamp benefits.

Morris responded that he understood the concerns, but without the bailout, Metra has few options.

“We’ll need to think of equitable methods [of raising fares] that would be acceptable to the board of directors,” he said.

Director Rodney Craig, who represents northwest suburban Cook County, said that Metra was “between a rock and a hard place” in the face of the fiscal cliff.

“We don’t want to send [riders] away, we don’t want to cut back on our lines, because the impact is devastating,” he said.

Director Stephen Palmer, who represents the western Cook County suburbs, wondered if pushing the fiscal cliff forward a few months would reduce the urgency.

“I fear that we have all those meetings, and it’s like the boy crying wolf,” he said. “I know we’re not crying wolf, but to the public, what is the true message were trying to send here?”

Morris responded that the extra funding simply delayed the inevitable.

“I don’t see anything miraculously occurring in 2027 that will solve this hole, because we had millions of COVID [funds] that we’re going through,” he said. “And then [in 2027], that hole is very significant, $200 million-plus. We’ve done what we can to push this back, but we’re coming to the end of that.”