Fast-growing Kendall plans to take stock, look ahead with new comprehensive plan 

Illinois’ fastest-growing county is taking stock as it considers what comes next.

Kendall County seeks to create a comprehensive plan to guide officials in development decisions in the near future and possibly as far out as 20 years.

If the Kendall County Board approves the plan later this year, it would serve as a baseline for directions in population and housing, commercial and industrial development, traffic and transportation impact, recreational spaces and agriculture.

“The plan started back in February of last year with an evaluation and assessment of where we want to go vision-wise with the county,” said Mike Hoffman, vice president and principal of Teska Associates, Inc., a Plainfield-based community and economic development firm, during a presentation Thursday at the Oswego Township offices.

“Then we moved into some specific elements … (and) looked at how to implement the plan. We’re at the review and approval stage now,” he added.

The county tasked Teska with researching conditions, gathering public input and assembling what is currently a 158-page Vision Kendall Comprehensive Plan draft report.

The firm has held a series of public meetings since late February with one more scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St. Teska estimated more than 200 people have attended in-person meetings, plus there have been more than 4,200 web visits.

The proposed comprehensive plan would replace a land use management document created in 1994.

“Rapid population growth began in the early 2000s as households increasingly relocated from older, more built-out suburbs into exurban communities offering newer housing, larger lots, and relative affordability,” according to the Vision Kendall draft summary. “Kendall County’s population increased from 39,413 in 1990 to 139,976 in 2023, an increase of 255 percent, or more than 100,000 residents. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Kendall County added another 3,195 people in 2024 alone bringing the total population to 143,171.”

A newer estimate puts the county’s population closer to 149,000.

Kendall municipalities range from Newark (population 980) to Oswego (38,778).

Growth has been most pronounced in northern townships adjacent to Kane, Will and DuPage counties. Plainfield and Joliet, meanwhile, have expanded municipal boundaries into east central and southeast townships.

Along with Oswego, Newark and Yorkville, other municipalities located exclusively inside Kendall County are Plano, Lisbon, Millbrook and Plattville.

There’s also the 70-year-old unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision north of Oswego that’s home to around 9,000 residents. Bristol, a smaller unincorporated area, is located between Oswego and Yorkville.

Joining Aurora, Plainfield and Joliet with portions of their municipalities inside Kendall are Sandwich, Millington, Minooka, Montgomery, Sandwich and Shorewood.

Themes in the emerging report, buttressed by public input, broadly call for: economic development with more local and good-paying jobs and an enhanced tax base; coordination between local units of government and citizen engagement; and road improvements and recreation trail network expansion.

It also emphasizes preserving and celebrating agricultural space and heritage and open spaces.

“Many people move to Kendall County because of the rural character featuring extensive agricultural fields, the beautiful Fox Valley River corridor, and an excellent Forest Preserve system that has protected over 2,800 acres of prairie, forest, and other important open spaces,” the draft report states. “However, many of those same new residents are in new homes developed where farmland used to be. This plan is designed to accommodate reasonable and appropriate growth while preserving the County’s prized rural character.”

County planning and zoning officials could hear from Teska next month, with consideration by the full County Board later this spring.

The draft report is available at www.VisionKendall.org.