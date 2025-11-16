Feds claim Midway Blitz brings drop in Chicago crime

Feds claim Midway Blitz brings drop in Chicago crimeBy Kevin Beese Staff Writer — November 16, 2025
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims that it has put a dent in Chicago crime.
“Operation Midway Blitz has achieved what Chicago’s sanctuary politicians have failed to do for decades: decrease crime, remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, and put Americans first,” department officials said in a press release.
In September, DHS started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old Glenview resident, who along with 21-year-old Deerfield resident Chloe Polzin, was killed in a January hit-and-run crash while visiting the University of Illinois in Champaign. Police said the driver in the accident was under the influence and an illegal alien.
Homeland Security officials said Midway Blitz targets criminal illegal aliens “who flocked to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor (J.B.) Pritzker.”
DHS claims that since the start of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago:
- Homicides are down 16 percent.
- Shootings are down 35 percent – “the lowest in four years.”
- Robberies are down 41 percent.
- Carjackings are down 48 percent.
- Transit crime is down 20 percent.
Chicago police officials did not respond as of press time to requests to confirm and comment on DHS’ figures.
“For decades, sanctuary policies exasperated the crime crisis in Chicago. Now, thanks to our brave DHS law enforcement, Chicago is experiencing a historic drop in violent crime,” said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It’s common sense – when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country – crime rates plummet.”
DHS officials said some of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Midway Blitz are:
- Luis Chavez, from Mexico and member of the Latin Kings, who was previously deported, convicted of burglary, obstruction of justice, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and previously arrested for possession of a controlled substance
- Carlos Barrera-Vega, from Mexico and member of the U-Boys street gang, convicted of predatory criminal sex assault and burglary
- Samphan Pakhotama, from Thailand and member of the Maniac Latin Disciples, convicted of domestic violence, robbery, three counts of shoplifting, five counts of larceny, burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting an officer and obstructing justice, and previously arrested for identity theft, shoplifting on two occasions, larceny, resisting an officer and flight to avoid arrest
- Victor Orozco, from Mexico, convicted of first-degree murder
- David Montoya-Guillen, from Mexico, convicted of possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Isaias Quintanilla-Guzman, from El Salvador, convicted of two counts of robbery
- Yasmin Buari, from Ghana, who overstayed her visa for 13 years, convicted of aggravated battery on a peace officer, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery causing bodily harm
- Ricardo Waldron, from Trinidad and Tobago, convicted of selling a weapon
- Efrain Garcia-Gomez, from Mexico, convicted of explosives possession and illegal entry
- Gabriel Castro-Pascual, from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent vehicular homicide