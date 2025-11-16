Feds claim Midway Blitz brings drop in Chicago crime

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims that it has put a dent in Chicago crime.

“Operation Midway Blitz has achieved what Chicago’s sanctuary politicians have failed to do for decades: decrease crime, remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, and put Americans first,” department officials said in a press release.

In September, DHS started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old Glenview resident, who along with 21-year-old Deerfield resident Chloe Polzin, was killed in a January hit-and-run crash while visiting the University of Illinois in Champaign. Police said the driver in the accident was under the influence and an illegal alien.

Homeland Security officials said Midway Blitz targets criminal illegal aliens “who flocked to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor (J.B.) Pritzker.”

DHS claims that since the start of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago:

Homicides are down 16 percent.

Shootings are down 35 percent – “the lowest in four years.”

Robberies are down 41 percent.

Carjackings are down 48 percent.

Transit crime is down 20 percent.

Chicago police officials did not respond as of press time to requests to confirm and comment on DHS’ figures.

“For decades, sanctuary policies exasperated the crime crisis in Chicago. Now, thanks to our brave DHS law enforcement, Chicago is experiencing a historic drop in violent crime,” said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It’s common sense – when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country – crime rates plummet.”

DHS officials said some of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Midway Blitz are: