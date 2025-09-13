Feds: Pedophiles, abusers and rapists nabbed in blitz

Several criminal illegal aliens have been arrested in Chicago as part of Operation Midway Blitz, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested individuals accused of sexually assaulting a child family member, rape, armed robbery and domestic battery, DHS officials said.

Operation Midway Blitz, DHS officials said, honors Katie Abraham of Glenview, who, along with Chloe Polzin, was killed Jan. 19 in a hit-and-run accident in Urbana. The driver who hit their car was drunk and a criminal illegal alien, DHS said. The driver, Julio Cucul-Bol, was arrested heading toward the Mexico border, according to DHS.

“In just the last few days in Chicago, ICE has arrested pedophiles, rapists, abusers, armed robbers and other violent thugs,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. “These criminal illegal aliens flocked to Illinois because sanctuary policies allow them to roam free and terrorize innocent Americans without consequences.

“President (Donald) Trump and (DHS) Secretary (Kristi) Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you and you will never return.”

DHS said some of the worst offenders, all criminal illegal aliens from Mexico, arrested were:

Carlo Roman-Berrera, arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child family member and previously convicted of driving under the influence

Marcelino Ramos Crus, arrested for DUI, resisting a police officer and vehicular burglary

Juan Armenta, arrested for armed robbery and DUI

Hector Palomar-Flores, arrested for domestic battery, assault and DUI

Bernardino Perez-Arrevillaga, a registered sex offender, previously arrested for battery causing bodily harm and criminal damage to property, and convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years of age and a sex offender registration violation

Juan Manuel Gaspar-Nochebuena, 41, convicted of criminal sexual abuse of a child

Ignacio Santiago-Garcia, 37, who’s been arrested for DUI and possession of stolen property

Other criminal illegal aliens arrested as part of the blitz, according to DHS, include:

Bolotbek Dzhenutbaev, from Kyrgyzstan, charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm

Brandon Riquelmer Gonzalez-Salazar, a 19-year-old from Guatemala, with pending charges for firing a weapon

Jose Luis Amador-Bonilla, a 39-year-old from Guatemala, convicted of forgery and who has pending charges of domestic violence. Court records show that Amador-Bonilla had entered the United States without authorization multiple times and had been removed six times. He was twice convicted of illegal re-entry, according to court records.

DHS officials said they will continue their law enforcement and public safety mission undeterred “as we surge ICE resources in the city in coordination with our federal partners from across the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.”