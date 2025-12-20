Five getting state’s top honor for professional achievement, service

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the 2026 recipients of the Order of Lincoln, the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

Established in 1964, the Order of the Lincoln recognizes individuals for contributions to the betterment of humanity in or on behalf of the state.

“Having dedicated themselves to uplifting their fellow Illinoisans and Americans, the 2026 Lincoln Laureates set an example of leading with vision, innovation, and compassion,” said Pritzker. “This year’s recipients have made lasting contributions to education, civil rights, public policy, philanthropy, and business. Congratulations and thank you for making an enduring and meaningful impact on the state of Illinois.”

“Congratulations to this year’s Lincoln Laureates and thank you for your outstanding service,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “From athletes to journalists to entrepreneurs, you exemplify the best of our state. Through your hard work and dedication, you are what makes Illinois so special. Our future is bright!”

The next cohort of Lincoln Laureates will be honored at the 62nd annual Convocation at 5:30 p.m. April 11 on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

The five recipients join more than 350 Illinois residents who have received the Order of Lincoln during the last five decades.

This year’s recipients are:

Larry Gies , founder and CEO of Madison Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the world. Based in Chicago, Madison Industries has a global presence in 42 countries and is focused on building businesses that make the world safer, healthier, and more productive. Gies graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and philanthropic leadership, utilizing his resources as a positive force in the world. In recognition of Gies’ gifts, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is home to both the Gies College of Business and Gies Memorial Stadium. Renowned for his dedication to education, Gies also provided landmark contributions to Northwestern University and established the Gies Campus of the Chicago Jesuit Academy, a tuition-free school for students on Chicago’s West Side.

Valerie Jarrett , civic leader, lawyer, New York Times best-selling author, and political advisor whose vision has shaped this nation’s domestic policy, promoted civil rights and gender equality, and advanced urban development initiatives. CEO and a member of the board of directors at The Obama Foundation, she is overseeing the development of the Obama Presidential Center, under construction on Chicago’s South Side. Her leadership in the administration of President Barack Obama, from 2009-17 made her the longest serving senior advisor in history. Jarrett arrived at the White House having held leadership roles in Chicago’s public and private sectors. Among them, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Richard M. Daley and CEO of The Habitat Company. Her dedication to Illinois continues as an active board member for numerous organizations. She holds degrees from both Stanford University and the University of Michigan Law School.

Blair Kamin , award-winning expert architectural columnist, lecturer, and author, best known for his tenure as the architecture critic for the Chicago Tribune from 1992-2021. Among his numerous awards, Kamin received the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism and has served as a Pulitzer Prize juror. He is recognized for his insightful analyses of architecture, urban design, and public spaces, particularly in Chicago. Kamin’s publications include Why Architecture Matters: Lessons from Chicago, which explores the city’s architectural legacy and its broader social implications. An author and journalist, Kamin has become a beacon for the importance of civic engagement in architecture. He is a graduate of both Amherst College and the Yale School of Architecture. Since his departure from the Tribune in 2021, he has written for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic . His influence also extends to other endeavors, including serving on the design team selection committee for the Fallen Journalists Memorial being planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Reginald Petty , educator, civil-rights activist, and historian, with a passion for both community development and his hometown of East St. Louis. Petty’s lifetime of service led him across the world on his mission to help and inspire others. Beginning in the 1950s and 60s, he organized voter registration efforts in the American South. He worked alongside civil rights icons, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis. Petty went on to establish one of the first Job Corps in the United States and later was appointed by President Lyndon Johnson to serve as one of the first Black Peace Corps country directors, creating educational and training programs in Swaziland, Kenya, Upper Volta/Burkina Faso, and the Seychelles. Continuing his trailblazing efforts, he would go on to receive a presidential appointment to serve as the executive director of the National Advisory Board on Vocational/Technical Education (1972-76). After suffering a life-threatening illness, he returned to his hometown, where he then focused on preserving the history of East St. Louis and founding the East St. Louis Historical Society. Petty is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He remains an advocate for education, youth mentorship, and local activism.

Jesse White served as Illinois’ 37th secretary of state from 1999 to 2023, becoming the state’s longest-serving public officials. First elected in 1998, he went on to win six consecutive terms, including a historic sweep of all 102 counties in 2002. White earned national recognition for establishing the first legislatively mandated inspector general, modernizing services, and making Illinois a leader in road safety and organ donation. A former paratrooper in the U.S. Army’s 101 st Airborne Division and professional baseball player with the Chicago Cubs organization, White also dedicated more than six decades to youth mentorship through the Jesse White Tumbling Team and Foundation, serving more than 20,000 young people and awarding more than $1 million in scholarships. He is viewed as a lifelong educator and public servant.

The April 11 ceremony will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. A ticketed reception and dinner will follow the ceremony; and tickets must be purchased in advance.