Food pantries see demand increase

The Glen House Food Pantry is spending eight times what it did last year on food.

A mother of four worries that the pending cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will leave her a week short in filling her family’s monthly food needs, even with the help of food pantries.

An 81-year-old man is taking job training at a local non-profit needing a second job to subsidize his family’s income.

Those were some of the stories local food pantry leaders shared with U.S. Rep, Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, during a roundtable discussion Wednesday at the DuPage Senior Citizens Council in Lombard.

“The need is going up enormously for what’s going on,” Casten said.

“The Big Ugly Bill, which passed on a straight partisan vote in the (U.S.) House, will cut food assistance by $300 billion (over10 years),” the 6th District congressman said.

He noted that there are 60,000 people in the 6th Congressional District alone who are at risk of losing food assistance because of federal cuts.

“If those people have cuts, that means the only place they have to turn to is the food pantries that are out there to get the assistance they don’t have and the food doesn’t magically increase,” Casten said. “Those cut are potentially going to get even bigger because the White House has announced that if the government is still shut down on Nov. 1st, they are going to block all SNAP assistance.”

He said the ‘deeply evil” actions of President Donald Trump’s administration’s will cause mass starvation.

“In addition to the increase in demand for assistance because of these cuts in aid that they are making through this bill, there’s a huge cut in the supply because of the combination of the immigration policy that’s making it harder for the farmers to harvest the crops that they have and this massively dysfunctional tariff policy that’s causing a lot of our food producers to no longer have export markets, which means that they don’t make enough money on the farm and it’s decimating a lot of the rural parts of America that depend on food assistance,” Casten said. “To call these policies ‘stupid’ would be generous to stupid people, but they are massively dangerous.”

State Rep. Margaret Delarosa, D-Glen Ellyn, who is also president of Glenbard School District 87, said the School District has seen an increase in need.

She said the Glenbard district is seen as being in “affluent DuPage County” and that no kids are going without, but that is not the case.

“We definitely have families that are in need and we are continuing to close the gap,” said Delarosa, who was appointed to fill the remainder of the term for 42nd District state representative after Terra Costa Howard was named a DuPage County judge.

“We have gone beyond trying to meet family’s needs when we see that there’s an issue,” she added.

Laura Glaza, executive director of the Glen House Food Pantry in Glen Ellyn, said in her work with the Glenbard schools, she has seen more unhoused students. She said the district’s latest projection is that it has 50 unhoused students at this time.

“High school students are coming to the pantry on behalf of their family to get food,” Glaza said. “Sometimes social workers bring them to the pantry to get food and sometimes they ride their bikes to get themselves there to get food. So more and more kids are filling that gap for their families.”

Casten said despite the potential detriment to local residents if Supplemental Nutrition benefits are pulled from them, he and other Democrats are continuing to stand firm against President Trump for health care subsidies to be returned.

“I think, in general, there’s a broad understanding that when a bully comes up and says, ‘Give me the apple out of your lunch tray,’ if you give the bully your apple, he’ll come back and take your sandwich the next day,” Casten said. “If you stand up to bullies, they tend not to come back.

“Broadly speaking, there’s been an appreciation of standing up and pushing back.”

He said Democrats are fighting for the American people.

“We’re going to fight for the Constitution. We’re going to make sure that Congress does its job,” Casten said. “None of us want to be in the position we’re in right now, but it gets worse if we don’t stand up to the bully.”

Casten said he finds inspiration being around food pantry leaders.

“You all found a way to make sure people didn’t go hungry through the 2008 financial crisis when all of a sudden lots of people were suddenly house poor and cash poor and couldn’t figure out how to feed themselves,” the congressman said. “You found a way to make sure that people got food assistance through the COVID crisis when not only was there an economic collapse but all of a sudden the facilities that you had to get resources to people didn’t work for social distancing

“I don’t think I’ve ever met as much entrepreneurial hustle as I did inside a food pantry.”

