Food prices climbing, construction delayed due to ICE fears, experts say

Food prices are rising and construction projects are being delayed because of immigration enforcement efforts, according to local experts.

“People are afraid to go to the workplace and do the work,” said Martin Cabrera, founder and CEO of Cabrera Capital Markets, a global investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, and a real estate development and investment firm. “That’s going to delay projects. That’s going to cause increases in prices.”

Cabrera said the American General Contractors Association polled 1,300 construction companies and 95 percent of them said they are experiencing construction project delays because they’re lacking workers.

“We’re going to see it at the grocery store. We’re going to see it in projects for cities, for states, and for corporations as well,” Cabrera said. “Even for Home Depot and Target and Wal-mart, they are seeing anywhere from a 4-percent to an 18-percent decrease in their revenues.

“That is hurting those companies and because of their revenue being cut, they are also going to have to look to cut jobs. It’s going to be a snowball effect that affecting our economy. Some of those businesses need to call the White House and say that their policies are impacting businesses and it’s slowing the economy.”

As part of a City Club panel discussion on immigration Tuesday, Cabrera said it is not just blue (Democratic-leaning) states that will feel the pain.

“It’s going to happen in red (Republican) states and it’s going to be boiling and they’re going to have to speak up,” he said.

Cabrera said Latino leaders have not made an impact on President Donald Trump and his administration talking about the devastating impact federal immigration crackdowns are having on families. He said they are now switching gears and addressing the impact the crackdowns are having on the economy.

“We’ve been trying to appeal to the humane side of things as a humanitarian issue, but it’s not working,” Cabrera said. “I think the narrative we really need to look at from multiple aspects is how do we impact things (financially).

“Our Latino community is so important and roughly represents 23 percent of the U.S. (Gross Domestic Product) and about $4.2 trillion every year. How is that going to be impacted? it is going to be severely impacted ,which is going to hurt our overall U.S. economy and everyone in this city, in this state and in this country.

“I think that is something that we really need to think about because it seems like the only thing the president really understands is the economic side of things and doesn’t really care about what is going on with our families and folks in the neighborhoods.”

Slowing economy

Cabrera said that the administration’s immigration policies, coupled with tariffs, are causing inflation.

“Over the past four months, every month they have project about 127,000 jobs being created. Only 22,000 or 26,000 are being created, so the economy is slowing because you need the workers, whether it’s in agriculture, whether it’s in construction or whether it’s in the service industry – the restaurants.” he said.

Raul Raymundo, chief executive officer and co-founder of The Resurrection Project, which makes capital investments in local community projects, said Latino businesses are struggling because people are not visiting their stores due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement fears.

“Local businesses on 26th Street, 47th Street, 18th Street, the North Side, they’re hurting,” he said. “Their business is down at the local level.”

Raymundo noted that 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood is called “The Second Magnificent Mile” for its importance in providing sales tax and property tax dollars for Chicago.

“Their business is going to hurt,” Raymundo said. “That hurts the tax base. It’s going to hurt everything else where taxes go.”

The Resurrection Project leader said the overwhelming majority of individuals being detained simply have overstayed their visas.

“We know from data the majority of immigrants being detained are not criminals,” Raymundo said. “On average, 70 percent – 70 out of 100 – are not criminals. Many are Mexicans who are here and are unauthorized because of a violation, of overstaying their visa. That is their only violation.

“They’ve been lawful individuals, raising a family, their children are U.S. born, contributing billions of dollars in taxes into the state and national treasury.

Residents on edge

Raymundo said fears are running rampant in local Latino communities.

“There is a lot of anxiety in certain communities,” he noted.

He said school attendance in some Latino areas is dropping because of “noise about detentions.”

“It’s creating anxiety on people who have vulnerable status,” Raymundo said.

,Raymundo said non-Latinos may feel unaffected by the federal presence in the Chicago area, but they will eventually feel the pain in their wallets and pocketbooks.

“The vast majority of our population, they’re not feeling it, but I will tell you, slowly (things are) becoming more expensive, slowly tax revenues go down,” he said. “If our economy suffers, we get defeated. Why wait?”

Raymundo noted that $1.5 billion in taxes is paid by unauthorized immigrants in Illinois. Nationally, it’s about $300 billion, he said.

An immigrant himself, who came to the United States from Mexico at 7 years of age, Raymundo said he is offended that he has no say on this administration spending $140 billion on immigration issues.

“We need to lift our voices and say that’s not right,” Raymundo said.

State Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, said she has continued to be an advocate for immigration reform. The 85th District representative said all of the changes have not been good.

“We have seen some reforms that are vilifying and criminalizing a lot of our brothers and sisters who have been living in these communities for decades,” Avelar said. “I am very proud to live in Illinois. Illinois is one of the most immigrant-friendly states in the nation.

“We have been victims of our own success. We have other states looking at what they can do to protect immigrant families. We are seeing a federal government that is literally using taxpayer money for a reality show of the Trump administration and that’s just not right.

She said support needs to continue to go to agencies helping immigrants.

“We are continuing to support a lot of the community organizations that are truly patrolling the front line,” Avelar said.

The state rep noted that she will continue to push for immigration reforms that she has been seeking “not for just the last year, not for the last five years, but for the past decade,” she said.

Coming from Ecuador, Avelar said it was immigrant-supportive programs in Illinois like instate tuition that helped her finish college.

“I am here to be a vessel for change and to defend our communities at the end of the day,” Avelar said.

