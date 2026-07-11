Former Argo superintendent charged with theft

The former superintendent of Argo Community High School District 217 has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly using the district-issued credit card to pay for more than $13,000 in personal expenses.

His credit-card charges for the Summit high school include adult content websites, golf equipment and Visa gift cards, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

William Toulios, 46, is charged with one count each of theft of government property between $10,000 and $100,000, and forgery, and two counts of official misconduct.

Toulios appeared for arraignment Friday in the Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview, where he pleaded not guilty, and was released.

The case was continued until Aug. 24.

“Every dollar entrusted to a school district is meant to support students, classrooms and educational opportunities – not personal expenses,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. “Public officials who abuse taxpayer resources for their own personal gain are not above the law. The prosecutors in our Public Corruption Unit are committed to seeking accountability and protecting the public’s trust.”

An Illinois State Police investigation found that between February 2021 and March 2024, while serving as superintendent, Toulios used the district-issued credit card to make more than $10,000 in unauthorized purchases, according to prosecutors. The alleged expenditures included more than $4,000 for adult-content websites, more than $4,000 on golf equipment and related items, more than $5,000 in Visa gift cards, some of which were used to finance additional adult website expenses, and numerous other personal purchases.

Prosecutors also allege Toulios submitted a fraudulent invoice to a subordinate employee and directed the employee to create additional fraudulent invoices as part of his efforts to conceal the unauthorized spending.

The State’s Attorney’s Public Corruption Unit is a a specialized unit with the office’s Multi-Jurisdiction Bureau that prosecutes alleged criminal conduct involving public officials and employees. The unit works to protect taxpayer resources, promote accountability, and preserve public confidence in government.