Former Joliet PE teacher charged with soliciting children

A former Joliet physical education teacher has been charged with soliciting children at school.

Alex Buetikofer, 38, of Lisle, faces 11 criminal counts, including five counts of indecent soliciting of a child, for his alleged conduct at Aux Sable Middle School on Joliet’s far west side.

Joliet police investigated the case for more than two months before Buetikofer was charged.

On March 13, officials from Plainfield School District 202 contacted Joliet police regarding concerns involving Buetikofer’s conduct toward multiple female students, according to Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

He said concerns included inappropriate after-class interactions, requests for personal contact information, and communications that raised significant concerns about professional boundaries.

In one reported incident, the teacher is alleged to have made nonsexual physical contact with a student following class dismissal, which caused the student to feel uncomfortable.

Students recognized the behavior as inappropriate and reported it to the school staff, who then escalated the matter to administrators, the Joliet police chief said.

Upon learning of the allegations, Joliet detectives launched a criminal investigation. As their investigation progressed, detectives said, they identified multiple instances in which Buetikofer allegedly attempted to establish personal, non-school-related relationships with students. That included requesting phone numbers and social media accounts from female students, detectives said.

Given the nature of the allegations and the ongoing concern for students safety, detectives implemented a proactive investigative strategy, Chief Evans said.

Between April 6 and April 17, with the knowledge and consent of the victim’s family, detectives conducted a text-based undercover operation in which detectives made communication via text message with Buetikofer under the guise of a student.

During the operation, police said, Buetikofer continued communicating with whom he believed to be a female Aux Sable Middle School student. The conversations became increasingly sexual in nature and highly inappropriate, according to police.

Buetikofer made repeated attempts to move the conversation to other platforms, requesting images and worked to arrange a private, in-person meeting, Chief Evans noted.

Throughout the exchanges, Buetikofer demonstrated clear understanding that he believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old female student.

On April 17, detectives obtained an arrest warrant out of Kendall County charging Buetikofer with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Later that evening, under the continued guise of a student, detectives arranged a meeting with Buetikofer at the McDonald’s at 2007 Bridge St., Yorkville.

During communication leading up to the meeting, Buetikofer expressed an intent to engage in sexual activity with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old female student in a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Shortly before 8 p.m. April 17, Joliet officers, detectives and members of investigations, tactical, narcotics and neighborhood policing team units, along with members of the Yorkville Police Department, conducted surveillance at the Yorkville McDonald’s. Buetikofer arrived alone in what was later learned to be a rental vehicle and entered the business, where he purchased food as requested during the text communications, police said. After exiting the restaurant, he was taken into custody in the parking lot following a brief struggle with officers, according to police.

During an inspection of the vehicle, Joliet Chief Evans said, officers observed several items in plain view that were consistent with the text communications. Items included alcohol, as well as what appeared to be a sex toy on the front passenger seat, Evans said. A blanket was observed covering the windows of the vehicle, he added.

The vehicle was secured and transported to the Joliet Police Department as evidence.

Detectives interviewed Buetikofer following his arrest, and he invoked his right to legal counsel, police said.

Buetikofer was processed at the Joliet Police Department and charged with:

Two counts of aggravated battery

Five counts of indecent solicitation of a child

Two counts of grooming

One count of traveling to meet a child

One count of solicitation to meet a child

Following processing, Buetikofer was transported to the Kendall County Jail.

“I want to recognize and thank our partners at Plainfield School District 202,” Evans said. “Their action, transparency and continued collaboration were critical in allowing this investigation to move forward quickly and effective. I also wish to thank the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, Kendall County Child Advocacy Center, and Yorkville Police Department for their assistance in this case.

Evans said he found the case especially disturbing.

“Alex Buetikofer was in a position of trust. He was a teacher. He was an adult placed in a role of authority and responsibility over young people,” Evans said. “Parents trust teachers to provide guidance, support, and a safe learning environment for their children. Students should be able to look at educators as people who are there to protect them, encourage them, and help them grow.

“Based on this investigation, trust was seriously violated in the most abhorrent fashion conceivable.

“When someone uses a position of authority in an attempt to create inappropriate personal relationships with students, that is not only unacceptable, but also a profound abuse of the trust placed in them by families, schools, and the community. Conduct of this nature undermines the sense of safety that every child deserves in and around the school environment.

“This case goes way beyond inappropriate communication. It is about an adult who was entrusted with the care and supervision of students allegedly using that position for personal and exploitative purposes. That betrayal reaches far beyond the individual victims. It affects families, classmates, school staff, and the larger community that depends on trusted adults to do the right thing.

“We also want to be clear that the safety and well-being of victims must remain at the center of everything we do. That responsibility does not belong only to the Police Department or the School District. It belongs to all of us. Protecting children is a shared obligation across our entire society.

“It requires adults to listen, to recognize warning signs, to take concerns seriously, and to act quickly when a child may be at risk.

“We also recognize the courage it takes for juvenile victims and their families to come forward. These are deeply sensitive and painful circumstances, and we remain mindful of the impact this has on them. Out of respect for their privacy and well-being, we are limiting the release of certain details, particularly regarding the explicit nature of the communications.”

Evans said the Joliet Police Department remains committed to protecting children, supporting victims, and holding accountable anyone who abuses a position of trust and authority.