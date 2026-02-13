Foundation’s investments reap local rewards 

Modest investments in local communities are paying off as a DeKalb County Community Foundation program celebrates 10 years.

A $600,000 investment has so far resulted in projects ranging from sidewalks, bike paths and community beautification to business growth and infrastructure.

In late 2025, Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies examined how each community used the funds, successes and challenges of the planning and implementation processes and determined what next steps would keep the momentum rolling on county-wide community development.

The foundation offered $20,000 for each DeKalb County municipal government to engage in an in-depth strategic or economic planning process. Each community was given another $20,000 to enact one or more of the priorities it identified.

“More than a decade ago, our Board of Directors believed that offering every local government the tools and resources for thoughtful planning could spark long-term, county-wide progress,” said Jolene Willis, grants and community initiatives director. “Today, we see that belief affirmed. Each community, from our smallest villages to our largest city, has taken this opportunity to chart its own path and strengthen quality of life for its residents.”

Participants ranged from Lee (308 residents) to DeKalb (more than 40,000 residents), as well as DeKalb County government.

According to a summary from the foundation and NIU, community projects included:

Cortland focused on quality-of-life improvements, including roads, sidewalks, playground equipment and a paved connecting pathway. Housing has been built with more under construction, and an updated land use plan was completed to guide further growth.

In DeKalb, a transit guide was prepared to help residents and area employees find affordable and convenient public transportation. Funding was provided to an entrepreneurship program to help start businesses.

Genoa installed a canoe launch on the Kishwaukee River for resident quality of life and to attract tourists.

Hinckley funded an intern position to help grow local businesses, improve communication with residents and update the village website. Homes have been built, and more are under construction. A downtown building is being renovated to become the new home of the public library, and a large downtown mural project was completed.

A Kingston collaboration with the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District has improved outdoor recreation, and progress has been made on the Genoa-Kingston Trail.

In Kirkland, a parking lot has been converted into event space with a farmers’ market, and new business has developed downtown.

Lee has beautified its downtown with a gazebo and planters. The village has received additional funding for outdoor recreation facilities and its first municipal water tower, and improved resident communication and involvement.

Malta built a bike path connecting an outlying subdivision to the rest of the community and instituted a fall festival and concerts in the park.

Maple Park focused on a strategic plan and used the implementation grant to build a playground. It also worked on façade grants for downtown buildings, ongoing street paving, home construction and updated storm water management.

Sandwich beautified the community with new banners. It also added a website and staff position; and home construction has been taking place.

Shabbona conducted a community survey that identified park improvements as a priority. The community is working on a match for its outdoor recreation grant.

In Somonauk, new planters and banners help to beautify the town, which has also completed a dog park and pickleball courts. A Christmas Walk event aims to bring the community together.

Sycamore completed an updated land use plan and industrial market study. A new fire station is under construction, as are homes. Water improvements and better collaboration between taxing bodies are in the works.

Waterman conducted a community strategic plan and a comprehensive plan. Its improvements in the last decade have focused on water planning to allow for further growth, home construction and a new dog park.

While the planning process shared similarities across all communities, each community’s plan was tailored to their size, location and goals. Some communities focused on strategic planning and defining their long-term vision.

Others focused specifically on economic development, land use planning or bringing in more tourism.

“This grant program was unusually flexible, allowing each municipality to decide what kind of plan would be most useful to them,” said Mim Evans, senior research associate for the Center for Governmental Studies.

To learn about the DeKalb County Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org. Information about the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies is at cgs.niu.edu.