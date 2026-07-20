Four appointed to state boards

Four area residents have been appointed to state panels.

Guardianship Commission

Cassandra Hill will continue to serve as a member of the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.

Hill serves as professor of law and dean of Northern Illinois University College of Law. She is the first Black woman to lead the NIU College of Law.

Previously, Hill served as director of legal writiassociate dean for research and faculty development, and associate dean for academic affairs at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Hill earned the 2021 Association of American Law Schools Section Award for legal writing, reasoning, and research. In 2014, Hill became the first African American elected to the Board of Directors for the Legal Writing Institute.

Earlier in her career, Hill clerked for a federal district court judge and practiced law at Baker Botts, LLP in Houston, specializing in employee benefits.

Hill earned her Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and Spanish from The University of Virginia and her Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law.

Pollution Control Board

Michael Mankowski will continue to serve as a member of the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

Mankowski has served as a member of the Pollution Control Board since his initial appointment in 2023. Previously, Mankowski served as technical advisor with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and as director of the IDNR Office of Oil and Gas Resource Management. As director, Mankowski oversaw the regulation of more than 1,500 oil and gas operators and 28 underground natural gas storage fields. Prior to his time at IDNR, Mankowski served as assistant attorney general in the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. While in the AGO’s Springfield Civil Environmental Bureau, he represented multiple state agencies in numerous cases dealing with air, water, and land pollution, as well as natural resource damages and agency permitting matters. Mankowski has been active in the Illinois State Bar Association serving on the Environmental Law and Mineral Law Section councils as well as the Strategic Marketing and the Marketing and Communications committees.

Mankowski earned his Bachelor of Science degree in natural resources from Ohio State University and his Juris Doctorate from Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Jennifer Van Wie will also continue to serve as a member of the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

Van Wie has served as member of the Pollution Control Board since her initial appointment in 2020. Previously, Van Wie served as counsel at Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, LLP, where she supported partners in counseling clients. Prior to Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, Van Wie served as special counsel at Foley & Larder, LLP, and as an assistant attorney general at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in the Environmental Civil Bureau.

She has also served as co-chair of the Environmental Law Committee of the Chicago Bar Association. Van Wie earned her Bachelor of Science degree in public policy from Indiana University and her Juris Doctorate and Master of Studies degree in environmental law from Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Board of Investment

Sanjeev Krishnan will serve as a member of the Illinois State Board of Investment.

Krishnan serves as managing partner and co-lead of S2G Investments, formerly known as Seed 2 Growth Ventures. In this role, he oversees investment strategy, portfolio management, and the firm’s systems investing approach across energy, food and agriculture, and oceans.

With more than 20 years of experience, he specializes in identifying investment opportunities that drive productivity, profitability, and long-term systems change. Previously, Krishnan held investment leadership roles at CLSA Capital Partners, formerly known as Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia, Global Environment Fund, the International Finance Corp., and JP Morgan.

Krishnan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the London School of Economics.

All four appointments are pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.