Four courthouses remain closed

Four Cook County courthouses remain closed today due to ongoing power outages from severe weather.

The Bridgeview and Markham courthouses, as well as Branch courts 35 and 38, at 727 E. 111th St., Chicago, are shut down.

Incarcerated defendants slated to appear at branches 35 and 38 may appear via Zoom from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, located at 26th Street and California Avenue.

The Circuit Court of Cook County has issued temporary procedures for matters scheduled to be heard today to protect public safety and ensure essential court operations continue.

For matters at the Fifth Municipal District (Bridgeview Courthouse):

All criminal cases scheduled for initial appearance and electronic monitoring violations of conditions of release will be heard at the Leighton Courthouse.

Felony preliminary hearings will be continued to Thursday.

All other felony matters will be continued to June 25.

All traffic and misdemeanor matters will be continued to July 23.

Initial appearances in domestic violence matters will be heard at the Leighton Courthouse.

New petitions for emergency civil protective orders will be heard at the Domestic Violence Courthouse, 555 W. Harrison St., Chicago.

Civil Orders of Protection return matters will be continued to July 1.

All other domestic violence matters will be continued to July 10.

Civil continuances will be issued by court order by the judge presiding in the case.

Under the court’s administrative order for the Sixth Municipal District (Markham Courthouse):

All criminal cases scheduled for initial appearance and EM violations of conditions of release will be heard at the Leighton Courthouse.

Felony preliminary hearings will be continued to June 22.

All other felony matters will be continued to June 26.

All traffic and misdemeanor matters will be continued to July 23.

Initial appearances in domestic violence matters will be heard at the Leighton Courthouse.

New petitions for emergency civil protective orders will be heard at the Domestic Violence Courthouse.

Civil Orders of Protection return matters will be continued to July 2.

All other domestic violence matters will be continued to July 10.

Civil continuances will be issued by court order by the judge presiding in the case.

For matters scheduled at Branch courts 35 and 38:

Felony preliminary hearings will be continued to June 22.

All other matters will be continued to June 26.

All incarcerated defendants may appear via Zoom from 26th and California.

For information, call the Customer Service Call Center at (312) 603-5030.