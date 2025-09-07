Garcia talks immigration, Medicaid at west suburban town hall 

Immigration and impending Medicaid cuts loomed large over U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s town hall event, which was held Aug. 12 at Northlake City Hall.

Garcia, D-Chicago, argued that Medicaid cuts approved as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will not only hurt safety net hospitals in his 4th District, but have a knockdown effect on hospitals that aren’t as Medicaid reliant. He also decried heavy-handed and, he argued, illegal immigration enforcement tactics. Garcia said he still has faith in the fundamentals of American democracy, but that it would take everyone working together to preserve it.

Since 2022, the 4th Congressional District has included significant portions of Chicago’s Southwest Side, parts of the West and South sides, parts of west suburban Cook County, including Northlake, and parts of Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Elmhurst, and Oak Brook in DuPage County.

As with his other town halls over the past few months, Garcia invited local politicians to attend. Northlake Mayor Jeffrey Sherwyn attended but didn’t speak. State Rep. Norma Hernandez, D-Melrose Park, couldn’t attend due to a family emergency, but her staff was on hand to answer constituents’ questions.

In his comments at the start of the town hall, Garcia decried OBBA cuts to Medicaid, which will take effect during the next two years, as “the single biggest cut to healthcare in American history.”

Some of the Medicaid-related provisions include imposing across-the-board work requirements, reducing Medicaid funding, requiring immigrants to wait one year to apply for Medicaid after they become permanent residents, and make asylum-seekers and certain other types of immigrants who are in United States legally ineligible for Medicaid.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that OBBA would cause 10.9 million Americans to lose health coverage.

““That the bill won’t go into effect until after the [2026] congressional elections,” Garcia said. “How convenient… I call it cowardness.”

Garcia noted that this will have a cascading effect on Chicago hospitals that primarily serve patients on Medicaid and Medicare. He specifically mentioned North Lawndale’s Mt. Sinai Hospital, which isn’t in his district but does serve patients from the neighboring Little Village, which is.

Garcia argued that, if Mt. Sinai shuts down, it would strain the hospitals in the Illinois Medical District further east, since the patients will still need to go somewhere.

“It’s a Level 1 trauma center,” he said. “If that hospital were to shutter, it will overwhelm University of Illinois Hospital, it will overwhelm Stroger [county hospital], it will have severe impact even on the Rush [University Medical Center]. Anyone who has health insurance and they think they have it made – no. No one is immune from the draconian cuts that are coming down the pipeline.”

Garcia touched on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration crackdown. He reiterated a point he made at the June 17 town hall in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood – while he had no problem with criminals being arrested, and deported should they be found guilty, he was against “people being snatched off the street, essentially kidnapped without due process.”

“I think the more people learn about what’s going on, the more their opinion will harden, and we have a chance to turn the tide,” Garcia said. “I am still optimistic that we can turn this around, but that’s going to require a lot of work.”

He said that his office is connecting asylum-seekers and other immigrants applying for a longer-term legal status with attorneys with legal aid organizations to ensure they have legal representation in court.

When asked for his opinion on ICE agents wearing masks and refusing to identify themselves, Garcia compared it to police officers being required to share the badge numbers with, for example, someone they pulled over for a traffic violation.

“Federal agencies should receive the same scrutiny,” he said. “We are the boss and public servants should be accountable to each and every one of us.”

Garcia said that said that, because the Republican majority ‘pretty much capitulated to everything that Trump wants,” it was important to work with Democrats on the state and local level. But he said Democrats weren’t going to let Republicans pass anything without a fight.

‘We got to fight in Congress, and you’ll see us return in September, and you’ll see a lot of pushback,” Garcia said.

When asked whether he believed there will be a congressional election next year, he said that he hoped that there will be.

“I’m a fighter, and I’m in this because I believe. I believe in public service, I believe in trying to make a difference in public life. And I’m proud of where I come from – I come from a hard-working immigrant family.”

While the town hall crowd supported Garcia, several residents urged him to do more. One constituent, who left before Chronicle Media could get his name, urged Garcia to treat the pushback against the Trump Administration as a civil war, and said he was worried there wouldn’t be a free or fair election.

Resident Emma Thomas urged all attendees to be more proactive in their opposition.

“We are all fair game,” she said “As immigrants, as citizens, as minorities, as women, as disabled, we are all on the line. Our mistake is only brown people are going to be affected. It is not. [..] We have to be brave and stand up. The cavalry is not coming. We are the cavalry.”