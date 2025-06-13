Grants support clean energy efforts

CHICAGO – Gov. J.B.. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced 27 awards totaling $23 million through the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program as part of a strategy to equitably grow the clean energy workforce in Illinois through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

Additionally, the governor announced $23.5 million available in grant funding for the third round of the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program to support renewable energy projects in historically under-served communities. Grantees will be selected through a Notice of Funding Opportunity process.

“Through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois is leading the nation forward in generating good jobs and fostering economic opportunity in the clean energy industry,’ said Pritzker. “The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program ensures that our investments leave no community behind – and that Illinoisans of all backgrounds can take part in our green future.”

The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is delivering awards to provide seed funding and pre-development funding opportunities to equity eligible contractors and other eligible entities to work on energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in low-income and historically disadvantaged communities. The goal of the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is to help remove barriers to development in communities that have historically lacked access to capital.

This round’s grant recipients include:

Cook

548 Capital : $320,000 for rehabilitation of affordable housing at 1372 W. 79 th and 1226 S. St. Louis, both in Chicago

Academy for Global Citizenship Charter School in Chicago: $1 million for pre-development of its Green Business Institute

Adl Solutions: $1 million for a rooftop and carport solar project in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood

Adl Solutions: $543,340 for an Oxford Homes energy-efficient and rooftop solar project in Chicago

Balance Solar: $989,493 for Margaret’s Village in Chicago

BIG in Chicago: $1 million for its Set for Life Workforce Development Program

Elizabeth L. Carter in Chicago: $1 million for the Wisdom Connection Initiative

GoSolar Development Partners: $988,930 for the Harvey First Community Solar Project

Howard Hill Construction: $996,600 for 7550 S. Kingston in Chicago

Legacy Ventures: $752,818 for a house renewable energy project in Blue Island

LiveWire Electrical Systems: $968,578 for a rooftop solar project in Calumet Park

Renewable Energy Evolution: $682,380 for the Association House solar array in Chicago

SELOC: $999,980 for the SELOC Project for Production Facility in Chicago

Simply E&C Corp.: $640,300 for City of Robbins Community Center renovations

Sol Power Midwest: $469,118 for the 5544 West North Multifamily EquiESCO Project DuPage

NewCarbon: $905,961 for the DuPage County Renewable Energy Project Kendall

Lakeside Energy: $943,494 for the Minooka Community Solar Garden Peoria

Central Illinois Community Development Corp.: $999,735 for the South Village Homes Project in Peoria St. Clair

Central Road Energy : $977,600 for the installation of photovoltaic solar arrays in Centreville

Kane Development: $997,000 for Cahokia Heights Community Solar

Macedonia Development Corp.: $995,636 for pre-development of Potter’s House in East St. Louis

Renewable Energy Evolution: $993,810 for the East St. Louis Community Solar Project

The House of Mary Corp.: $618,924 for Empowering Communities Through Clean Energy Workforce Development Winnebago

Gary W Anderson & Associates: $914,330 for a hydro-power retrofit of the Fordham Dam in Rockford

“These grants are not just investments into a future run on clean energy, but into the resilience of our people,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “With funding through Governor Pritzker’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois is building a sustainable future and uplifting communities that are too often overlooked and left behind. These grants represent a new kind of progress that ensures everyone benefits from the clean energy transition and delivers lasting change to every corner of our state.”

Qualified entities for the third round of the program include equity eligible contractors, nonprofits, co-operatives majority-governed by equity eligible persons, and businesses or nonprofits with a proposed project that meets equity building criteria. Equity eligible contractors are businesses or nonprofits that are majority-owned by equity eligible persons, including participants and graduates of CEJA workforce programs, Illinoisans who are in the foster care system or who were formerly in the foster care system, people who were formerly incarcerated, and Illinoisans who live in an R3 zone or environmental justice community.

“DCEO’s CEJA programs continue to remove barriers and open the doors to new opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities throughout Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The state has reason to be optimistic as 27 awardees receive grant funding through the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program, and I encourage eligible entities to apply for the next round of funding.”

Through a competitive NOFO, qualified entities can apply for grants from $250,000 to $1 million. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 31 To view and apply for the grant, visit https://dceo.illinois.gov/aboutdceo/grantopportunities/3054-2991.html. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

“The programs that have come from the landmark CEJA legislation are changing lives and livelihoods,” said Assistant Senate Majority Leader Dave Koehler, D-Peoria Heights. “I’d like to congratulate the awardees of the second round of Equitable Energy Future grants and urge qualified applicants to seek grant funding through this successful program.”

“The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program propels Illinois toward a more clean, sustainable future by supporting critical projects and businesses in our communities,” said Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago.“ I look forward to seeing the positive change that CEJA initiatives bring to our neighborhoods through grants such as these, as we continue to support local contractors and entities.”

The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is among several contractor, workforce, and community support programs established by the CEJA legislation intended to move Illinois to a 100 percent carbon-free future. Under CEJA, DCEO will administer $180 million per year in workforce and community support programs designed to enhance Illinois’ clean energy economy and prepare the state’s workforce and communities for the jobs of the future.

