Gutierrez heads Cook courts security

CHICAGO – The Circuit Court of Cook County has appointed Luis M. Gutierrez as court security services administrator.

Gutierrez succeeds Jeffrey Pfotenhauer, who is retiring. A retired lieutenant colonel with the Illinois State Police, Gutierrez most recently served as first deputy superintendent of the Cicero Police Department from 2018 through January. In that role, he managed day-to-day operations across multiple divisions, including Patrol, Investigative, Administrative, Special Operations, Telecommunications, and Community Services, and supervised more than 180 people.

During his tenure, Gutierrez introduced several initiatives aimed at improving department operations and public safety. The efforts included development of a strategic plan, a critical incident mobilization plan and implementation of protocols related to the Pretrial Fairness Act and the department’s COVID-19 response.

As court security services administrator, Gutierrez is responsible for assessing and investigating threats directed at or received by Circuit Court judges; conducting preliminary inquiries into other security-related matters; reporting investigative findings to the chief judge; and referring matters to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office or other appropriate law enforcement agencies when action is required.

He also serves as the court’s primary point of contact for law enforcement, senior staff, and the judiciary on court security issues, and oversees the development, implementation, and maintenance of court security policies and protocols — including cybersecurity — in accordance with nationwide best practices.

Under Gutierrez’s leadership, the court will add two assistant court security services administrators, expanding the team to three assistant administrators.

“Judicial security is fundamental to the fair and effective administration of justice,” Chief Judge Charles Beach said. “Mr. Gutierrez brings extensive leadership experience and a strong public safety background to this important role.”

The court also recognized and thanked Pfotenhauer for his service and leadership. During his tenure, Pfotenhauer strengthened court security practices and reinforced coordination with law enforcement partners across Cook County.