High-priced trips not foreign to some CPS students

Second of two parts looking at Chicago Public Schools’ travel expenses

While some of their teachers and administrators flocked to Las Vegas, select Chicago Public School students didn’t get left by the curb when it came to travel.

Nine of the 10 highest-priced CPS excursions in fiscal year 2024 were student trips. That included one elementary school having three of the five most costly trips.

Those trips to Spain and South Africa, Ghana, and Greece, totaled $271,800 for 52 travelers – an average of $5,227 per person.

Chicago’s Office of Inspector General, which compiled information on hundreds of CPS teachers and administrators traveling to Las Vegas and other popular tourist destinations for professional development conferences, did not break down how many travelers on those trips were students.

The OIG did break down the most expensive CPS trip in 2024, when 27 travelers from a high school went to South Africa at a cost of $142,410.

“The most expensive student trip – to South Africa – averaged $5,274 per person and was enjoyed by only 20 students, a small fraction of the school,” OIG inspectors said in their report.

“For that amount of money, this school could have funded the salary and benefits of two teachers with four years’ teaching experience each for a year,” inspectors added.

The OIG report did not identify any of the schools or personnel linked to the overnight travel charges.

CPS’ largest travel purchase orders for fiscal year 2024 were:

High School #1 student trip to South Africa – $142,410 for 27 travelers

Elementary School #1 student trip to Ghana – $130,404 for 16 travelers

Central Office Department #1 student trip to Washington D.C. for Chess Nationals – $100,000 for 108 travelers

Elementary School #1 student trip to Spain and South Africa – $80,000 for 20 travelers

Elementary School #1 student trip to Greece – $61,396 for 16 travelers

Central Office Department #2 staff historical tour to Alabama and Georgia – $60,270 for 30 travelers

Elementary School #2 student trip to Washington D.C. – $56,882 for 70 travelers

Central Office Department #3 student spring break trip – $39,416 for an unknown number of travelers

Elementary School #3 student trip to Washington D.C. – $38,087 for 27 travelers

Elementary School #4 student college tour – $35,735 for 24 travelers

The OIG noted that eight of the nine student trips were at least 90 percent CPS funded; the ninth was just more than 60 percent parent-funded.

OIG inspectors determined that the variation in travel spending from school to school and department to department “was enormous.”

In fiscal year 2024, two CPS schools recorded more than $200,000 in travel expenses, while another six recorded more than $100,000 in travel expenses.

At the other end of the spectrum, 197 CPS school spent zero on travel.

“Obviously, some schools and departments were taking far more advantage of CPS funding when it came to travel,” inspectors noted in their report.

“The OIG recognizes that professional development seminars and student travel can broaden employee or student knowledge in valuable ways. Obviously, just because employees

participated in expensive trips does not mean they were out to game the travel system,” inspectors added. “Surely, many were simply trying to navigate a confusing landscape.

“Yet clearly, many taxpayers would find some excursions described in this report objectionable and even excessive — especially in tight budget times. Such outings were possible because of lax, vague, inadequate and unenforced written CPS travel rules, training and procedures.”

In the wake of the scathing OIG report, Macquline King, interim superintendent/CEO of CPS, has temporarily banned all travel not directed to student activities.

The restrictions apply to all CPS-funded travel – local, out of state and international – including expenses such as airfare, lodging, meals, per diem, ground transportation and registration fees.

CPS is also establishing a Travel Review Committee to examine travel issues and expenses.

The OIG also recommended CPS:

Move away from purchase orders for travel as much as possible as they require travel agencies which have been tacking on as much as 20 percent in hidden service charges.

Establish flat dollar per person and/or per trip spending maximums for any international travel.

Impose flat per diems for meals, without requiring receipts.

Require at least two levels of approval for international student travel.

Limit the number of employees from any one school or department who can attend the same conference.

Establish a Travel Desk.

Establish a CPS professional development center.

