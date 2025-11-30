Holidays extra special for Addison family whose missing daughter is safe

Ashwin Shah, who immigrated to America 49 years ago, has celebrated the holidays for decades.

These holidays, he said, are special for him and his wife, Ina, warmed by the happy resolution of a terrifyingly uncertain five-week period over which the Addison couple waited helplessly to learn the fate of their missing daughter.

Though they felt helpless, they were not without help. That help included the kindness and simple humanity of a stranger they’d like to thank personally.

Lisa Shah, 36, who suffers with acute anxiety and other emotional issues, had last been seen the morning of Oct. 17 after being released from the psychiatric unit at GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights.

Staff at GlenOaks checked on a shelter in DuPage County, but it was closed. So another shelter, one in Garfield Park on Chicago’s West Side, was chosen instead.

When the Shahs later called the hospital to check on their daughter’s status, they were told she had been sent to the shelter, though hospital staff could provide no additional information.

However, the Garfield Park shelter was also closed, something not known at the time Lisa was discharged.

“It was under maintenance, so it was closed,” Ashwin Shah said. “The hospital didn’t check. They just sent her in a cab.”

“They should have made sure she made it to the place,” he said.

Even worse, the Shahs discovered, Lisa was completely unprepared for the November weather when she left the hospital.

“She has no shoes, no jacket,” Ashwin said.

While concerned, Lisa’s parents believed for the first few days that there had just been a mix up.

“We thought she was OK,” Ashwin said.

The Shahs went to Garfield Park on their own to search for Lisa.

“We checked every street, every corner, every park,” Ina Shah said.

By Day 4, it was clear that something was very wrong, and they began to fear for their daughter’s safety.

Ina Shah said the most frustrating aspect of their ordeal was dealing with a system they did not understand. When they sought to file a missing persons report with Chicago police, they found they couldn’t.

“They said, ‘No, you’re in Addison. You have to (file a report) in Addison;” she said.

Fortunately, the Shahs had posted about Lisa on their Facebook page, with her photo and information. Neil Khot, a longtime community activist who is running for U.S. Congress in the 8th District, saw the post and contacted them. They asked him about how to go about hiring a private investigator. With Khot’s help, the Shahs hired a private investigator, Matt Seritella of Vantius Private Investigators.

“Neil showed us the way,” Ashwin Shah said. “How to deal with the Chicago Police Department.” Seritella contacted the hospital and various shelters on the city’s West Side.

“He went to six or seven shelters,” Ashwin said.

Meanwhile, Khot contacted the office of Congressman Danny Davis, in whose 7th District the Garfield Park neighborhood is located. With Khot, Davis and Seritella on the case, doors opened and the process began to make more sense. The local alderman was alerted and area police got calls from Davis and other elected officials.

“You make it clear that somebody is watching,” Ashwin Shah said.

Seritella, he said, “was in constant contact with the Chicago Police Department.”

“He is the best detective,” Ina Shah said with a smile, nodding her head. While she didn’t recall exact names, she also praised a “Sergeant Johnson and Detective Pawlowski.”

“They did a lot of work,” she said.

Chicago police circulated Lisa Shah’s photo and description, asking people in and around the area of her last sighting to come forward with anything they knew. Through the CPD, Seritella was able to access video from a camera outside the closed shelter on South Kedzie Avenue near Madison Street.

The video showed Lisa sitting on a bench for “about an hour.”

She was dressed only in a white T-shirt and shorts. A Good Samaritan stops at one point and talks with Lisa, then leaves and returns a while later with articles of clothing.

“He gave her shoes and a sweater,” Ashwin Shah said.

Ina Shah became slightly emotional recalling the kindness of a stranger.

“Thank you, thank you,” she said, bowing her head. “Thank God, you were there.”

She is relieved and grateful now, but said the ordeal left her “sleepless, emotional, almost depressed.”

“I cried (almost constantly),” she said. “I couldn’t sleep for three weeks, I couldn’t eat.”

On Nov. 20, Seritella called with the news that they’d found Lisa. It wasn’t just the Shahs who were emotional.

“Matt was crying,” Ina Shah recalled.

Vanity was a bit more matter of fact in a statement on their website, saying “It was an honor for Vantius to spearhead the hunt and collaborate with our (police department) colleagues.”

Neil Khot said the way that people within the system came to the Shahs’ assistance in their time of need is the way it should always be.

“I’ve been part of (the 8th Congressional District) for 15, almost 20 years. Being part of a community means exactly this,” he said, gesturing at the Shahs.

Whether as an alderman or any other elected official, service, Khot said, is the reason why such offices exist: To assist people with circumstances and challenges they are unable to deal with on their own.

“Service. That’s exactly how I look at this,” he said. “It’s very critical to understand what we’re elected for. We need to come from a place of care and empathy.

“You shouldn’t have to know somebody.”

The day after Thanksgiving, Ashwin and Ina Shah spoke with Chronicle Media to offer an update on Lisa’s condition and how they’re holding up.

Lisa remains hospitalized and was unable to be at the Thanksgiving celebration at Ashwin’s brother’s home. She did, in fact, suffer harm during her extended ordeal, her father acknowledged, without going into specifics. She continues to receive treatment, he said, and will be spending some extended time in the hospital.

“She has some emotional shocks,” he said.

However, she is safe and being cared for, he said, and that was cause for rejoicing.

“At my brother’s place, we were all praying and feeling grateful,” he said of Thanksgiving. “Everybody was joyful.”

Ashwin and Ina Shah say there is one other person they would like to personally thank — the unknown Black man who is shown on surveillance video stopping to talk with Lisa the morning of Oct. 17. The man who leaves and then returns with shoes and clothing to help keep her warm.

“If I can, absolutely,” Ashwin Shah said of finding their Good Samaritan. He said he planned to offer more than just a heart-felt thank you.

“I’d like to give him some kind of reward,” he said.