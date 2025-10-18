ICE nabs Hanover Park officer

A Hanover Park police officer overstayed his visa by more than a decade, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Radule Bojovic cost taxpayers $205,707 in 2025, according to DHS officials, who did not elaborate on how they came to that figure.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Bojovic on Thursday.

DHS officials said Bojovic is an illegal alien from Montenegro, who was working as a police officer. They said Bojovic was arrested during a targeted enforcement action as part of Operation Midway Blitz.

Hanover Park Police Department records confirm Bojovic was approved by the municipality’s Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January and was eligible to receive a starting salary of $78,955, according to DHS. Additional records indicate Bojovic cost taxpayers $9,276 for Federal Insurance Compensations Act/Medicare taxes, DHS officials said.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’ communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers,” said Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin. “Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living illegally in the United States for 10 years – what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns?

“It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. (Let alone) A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law.

“Under President (Donald) Trump and (Department of Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi) Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities, especially on our police forces.”

Hanover Park officials said the village’s Police Department hired Bojovic in January in full compliance with federal and state law.

“Before hiring Officer Bojovic, the Village confirmed that he was legally authorized by the federal government to work in the United States,” village officials said in a statement. “At the time of his hire, Officer Bojovic presented the Village with a Work Authorization Card, which was issued by the federal government’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.”

Hanover Park officials said the card was valid and recently renewed.

“We also conducted a full background check, including his criminal history with both the Illinois State Police and the FBI,” village officials said in their statement.

“The bottom line is that all information we received from the federal government indicated that Officer Bojovic is legally authorized to work in the United States as a police officer,” village officials continued. “Clearly, without that authorization, the Village would not have hired him. Additionally, the Village has not received any notice from any federal or state agency that his work authorization has ever been revoked.

“Further, the Village also confirmed, based on a memorandum issued by the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on January 5, 2024, that his immigration status allows him to carry a firearm while on duty.”

Village officials said that Bojovic has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the immigration proceedings he is facing.

“If he is permitted to remain in the United States and remains legally authorized to work in this country, he will be returned to full duty status,” village officials concluded.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the United States on March 31, 2015. More than a decade later, he was still illegally in the United States, DHS officials said.

On Sept. 8, DHS started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, a college student who was killed in a drunken driving hit-and-run car wreck in Urbana. DHS officials said the wreck was caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol.