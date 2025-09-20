ICE protesters met with show of force, tear gas

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss described it as terrifying when tear gas was sent his way while protesting outside the Broadview ICE facility.

“It was impossible to breathe and really, really scary,” Biss said in a post on X just minutes after the Friday incident.

Biss said he was part of a peaceful protest that attempted to block the gate to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Broadview.

“Not only did they come with weapons and a violent show of force and drive a van into us, but they teargassed us,” said Biss, who is also a candidate in the 9th Congressional District Democratic primary.

Biss said the message was clear from the actions of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees.

“They are trying to intimidate us to stop us from standing up and being part of a nonviolent resistance,” Biss said, “and we will not be intimidated.”

Kat Abughazaleh, another candidate in the 9th Congressional Democratic primary, was also at the protest.

Videos show an ICE agent picking her up off the ground, dragging her a few feet and throwing her to the ground.

“This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights,” Abughazaleh said in a post on X.

Abughazaleh reportedly suffered some bruising and minor injuries in the incident.

“What ICE did to me was a violent abuse of power – and it’s still nothing compared to what they’re doing to immigrant communities,” she said. “I’ve been fighting the right as a journalist and now I’m running for Congress to do the same in DC.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the recent incidents at the ICE facility in Broadview are “deeply troubling.”

“We have seen reports of people exercising their First Amendment rights being teargassed, pushed, threatened and pepper sprayed by masked federal agents,” Preckwinkle said. “Members of the press were also targeted with tear gas.

“We have passed a resolution calling out ICE’s callous tactics, stopping people in unmarked cars, refusing to identify themselves, hiding their faces with masks and terrorizing our communities. These tactics are unlawful, they are dangerous and have already cost the life of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez (in Franklin Park. See below)

“Let me be clear: I stand firmly with the residents of Cook County who have organized to support, inform and speak out against these tactics and strongly condemn these violent actions on our residents.”

Shooting explanation

After a week of silence, the Department of Homeland Security provided information Friday on the fatal shooting of a man in Franklin Park.

DHS officials said that on Sept. 12, while carrying out an enforcement operation targeting Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien, the alien resisted arrest, attempted to flee and dragged an ICE officer.

During the vehicle stop, DHS said, Villegas-Gonzalez refused to follow commands and drove his car at

law enforcement officers. One of the ICE officers was hit by the car, according to DHS, and dragged.

Fearing for his life and broader public safety, the officer fired his weapon, DHS officials said, adding that the officer followed his training, used appropriate force and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement.

According to DHS, despite his own injuries, the officer and his partner immediately started administering emergency medical care to Villegas-Gonzalez.

Franklin Park officials said the man was taken to Loyola University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ICE officer sustained multiple injuries and has been discharged from an area hospital, DHS officials said.

The officer who fired his weapon has been a member of ICE since 2021, according to DHS. Prior to that, DHS said, he served in another federal law enforUser Securitycement agency, worked as an emergency medical technician, and served in the military. DHS said it was the first time he has fired his weapon in a use of force incident.

DHS added that both law enforcement officers involved in the incident are “well seasoned and trained professionals.”

The injured officers’ partner was one of the first responders to the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans, according to DHS officials.

“The officer who discharged his weapon feared for his life while he was being dragged a significant distance by a car,” Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said. “Our law enforcement officer followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement.

“The smears and misleading reporting in the days since the incident have been disgusting and contribute to our officers facing more resistance and assaults against them. Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only undermine public safety, but also the safety of our officers and those illegal aliens being apprehended.”

DHS officials said Villegas-Gonzalez had a history of reckless driving, but provided no specifics.

Franklin Park officials, in a statement, labeled the fatal traffic stop “an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

ICE operations

U.S, Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, said that ICE leadership briefed her Sept. 15 on the agency’s operations in the Chicago area.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community. Like all Illinoisans, I’ve been concerned and alarmed by reporting about ICE’s conduct and operations in our state under Donald Trump,” Underwood said. “As ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, I requested a briefing from agency leadership on the enhanced operations….”

The congresswoman said Homeland Security leadership:

Shared that surge operations began Sept. 6 and will continue until the agency receives guidance from the Trump administration indicating otherwise.

Did not provide any public safety or other data to justify increased operations in Illinois or any metrics that it plans to use to determine when the surge will end.

Said the surge, which the Trump administration has termed “Operation Midway Blitz” is not just in Chicago, but designated to include the entire state of Illinois, plus Lake County, Indiana. ICE reported they are focused on the Chicago area.

Noted law enforcement personnel deployed in the surge are from ICE (which includes Homeland Security) and the U.S. Department of Justice (which includes the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms).

Reported that from Sept. 6-15, ICE took 250 individuals in custody from the operation.

Recommended that family members experiencing difficulties getting in touch with individuals held in ICE detention centers to contact their U.S. senators and representative for casework assistance.

Said the operation is focused on individuals who they have determined are “in the U.S. illegally,” including individuals against whom criminal charges may not have been pursued due to “sanctuary laws” and individuals who were arrested or released in a jurisdiction that ICE has determined a “sanctuary.”

Underwood said regardless of immigration status, every person in the United States has constitutional rights.

She encouraged all individuals to exercise their rights and follow the law when engaging with federal law enforcement.

Individuals who believe they have suffered personal injury or property damage from an ICE employee can file a claim at https://www.ice.gov/about-ice/opla/ftca.

Underwood said residents of the 14th Congressional District who need assistance working with federal agencies like ICE should contact her office at 630-549-2190 or go online to https://underwood.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.

State Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said the ongoing ICE presence in the area is troubling.

“Our communities are unfortunately living in a state of fear,” Harmon said in a statement. “We are a nation of immigrants, and our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker.

