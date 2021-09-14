The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking input as it develops a revised project-selection process intended to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the state’s transportation system.

Feedback from the public and stakeholders on the department’s enhanced data-driven approach to project prioritization can be provided on a new webpage as well as a webinar on Sept. 29.

The new data-driven decisions tool will use information from IDOT’s nine districts, along with the various data tools the department currently uses, to prioritize projects that change capacity on the system.

The areas that IDOT are currently focused on involve data that show potential to impact traffic operations and congestion, economic development, safety and environmental impacts and livability. Input from local stakeholders and officials will be weighed as well.

Visit https://idot.click/data-driven-decisions to learn more and sign up for the upcoming webinar.

IDOT said it is committed to selecting projects that demonstrate they add the most value to the state and its communities, while at the same time increasing transparency in the planning and programming process.