Inclusion, unity stressed in DeKalb’s year-long celebration of Declaration of Independence 

The DeKalb region will conduct a series of inclusive, educational and community-focused events this year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence.

Members of the America 250 DeKalb Committee plan a series of initiatives to help build unity by reconnecting with the ideals of the declaration.

“This is more than a celebration,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, chair of the America 250 DeKalb Committee. “It’s a once-in-a-generation chance to remind ourselves that we are united as Americans by the ideals first set down in the Declaration of Independence: that we are one people, equal in dignity, and bound together by a shared commitment to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

“In a time of political division, we will remember this as we encourage unity, pride and patriotism.”

The America 250 DeKalb Committee has been meeting since September to discuss programs. The group includes area military veterans, veterans’ organizations, service and nonprofit groups, businesses and local units of government.

More than two dozen DeKalb area organizations are members as the panel aims to be a leader among Illinois municipalities in honoring the historic milestone.

Highlights of the America 250 DeKalb activities include:

Fireworks : The annual Hopkins Park Fourth of July fireworks display, co-sponsored by DeKalb and the DeKalb Park District, will be expanded for the nation’s 250th birthday.

Pause for Patriotism : Each DeKalb City Council meeting in 2026 will begin with a brief presentation on a person or event that embodies the American spirit.

Public art : In January, the DeKalb City Council approved two downtown projects, a new Lincoln Highway mural and a lighting installation in the pedestrian pass-through, to inspire civic pride and serve as a lasting legacy of the America 250 DeKalb initiative.

Beautification : New American flag-themed banners; red, white and blue flowers; and litter pickups are planned to spruce up the town ahead of July 4.

Since September, representatives from organizations have been meeting monthly to help each other plan semiquincentennial activities. Partner organizations are already planning several events and initiatives:

The DeKalb Public Library has scheduled six months of America 250 programs, with plans for the second half of 2026 to be released in the coming months.

DeKalb Township plans to plant 250 trees.

The DeKalb American Legion is challenging the community to donate 250 gallons of blood in 2026.

The DeKalb Rotary and DeKalb Public Library will hold patriotic story readings and a bike-decorating contest at 10 a.m. May 23 at Rotary Park.

The DeKalb Moose Lodge is offering free breakfast to all military veterans on the third Sunday of the month through 2026.

A list of events can be found on the America 250 DeKalb calendar at www.onedekalb.org/event-list.

Community members can participate in the initiative in a variety of ways, beginning with taking part in events and activities.

Residents, neighbors, businesses, nonprofits and any organizations can organize their own anniversary event and then invite the community through the website’s calendar form.

“This is our moment to show what it means to be an American and proud member of the DeKalb community,” Mayor Barnes said. “We invite everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to join us in celebrating the values that bind us together.”

In April, the DeKalb County Board passed a resolution in support of the Illinois America 250 Commemoration, affirming a commitment to honoring the milestone through meaningful and educational opportunities for both current residents and future generations.

DeKalb County will conduct a One County, One Nation: America 250 Ceremony on July 8 at the County Courthouse in Sycamore. The ceremony will include a public reading of the Declaration of Independence and is envisioned as a community-focused event celebrating our shared history and civic values.