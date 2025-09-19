Investment made in rail crossing upgrades  

Every three hours someone in America is hit by a train, and Illinois, with more than 7,000 miles of railroad tracks, 7,499 public rail grade crossings and 2,623 bridges or underpass crossings, has more than its share.

“The sheer size of Illinois’ rail system puts us at greater risk for collision,” said Aisha Jackson, the Illinois Commerce Commission’s rail safety specialist and coordinator of Illinois Operation Lifesaver. The problem touches every part of the state, whether the densely populated north where rail delays slow commuters and commerce, or the mid and southern areas, where rail crossings remain potentially dangerous obstacles to motorists and pedestrians.

On Wednesday, Elmwood Park Village President Angelo “Skip” Saviano welcomed Deputy Gov. Bria Scudder and ICC Chairman Doug Scott to further the cause of rail crossing safety and support its continued funding.

The 12th annual Illinois Rail Safety Week (Sept. 15-19) is wrapping up, but those present with Saviano made it clear that safety at railroad crossings is a year round concern – one that requires the awareness of the public, law enforcement and federal, state and local officials.

More than 60 percent of collisions, the ICC said, occur at crossings equipped with lights and/or gates. Speakers at a Wednesday press conference stressed the Three E’s of rail safety:

Education through Operation Lifesaver

Enforcement of existing rail laws,

Engineering required to help make rail crossings as physically and operationally safe as possible.

Implied was a fourth E, the economics of paying for it all.

In 2024, preliminary statistics indicate, there were 80 collisions at public highway-rail crossings in Illinois, compared to 89 in 2023, a 10.1 percent decrease.

Nationally, preliminary 2024 figures show 1,866 collisions occurred at public crossings. compared to 1,885 in 2023, a 1 percent decrease.

Deaths at rail crossings in Illinois totaled 18 in 2023 and 18 in 2024. However, the ICC emphasized that fatality statistics “are not a particularly good measure of safety,” since they are “a function of random events, such as how many occupants were riding in a car involved in a collision, or multiple fatalities involved in the same incident.”

While the main focus was public safety, upgrading rail crossing is also a matter of reducing congestion and travel times, and mitigating the negative economic impact that chronic delays have on the economy.

The ICC’s Transportation Regulatory Program is responsible for overseeing public safety and consumer protection related to intrastate commercial motor carriers across a range of functions. The commission’s Rail Safety Program also regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in Illinois.

Deputy Gov. Scudder noted that carelessness and unsafe behavior around tracks often has devastating consequences. The purpose of Rail Safety Week, she said, is to “promote safe practices and prevent track tragedies.”

“One moment of distraction, a missed signal, a short cut around the gates or a glance at your phone could change your life forever,” she said.

However, while human failings play a part in many crossing accidents, the design of rail crossings is also a problem at many locations throughout the state.

A flawed crossing design led to the loss of seven young lives and injuries to 24 others on Oct. 25, 1995, in Fox River Grove. A school bus was unable to fully clear a crossing and was struck by a commuter train at 60 miles per hour.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation determined that while the substitute bus driver was not aware that a rear portion of the bus was on the tracks, the timing of the crossing signals was insufficient, and that even if she had realized the danger, she would have had to drive through a red light into the highway intersection to have moved off the tracks

The collision at Algonquin Road and U.S. Route 14 remains the worst crash involving a Metra train in its history, and one of the worst grade crossing crashes in U.S. history.

The tragedy led to changes in school bus safety laws and rules governing rail crossing design.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said it places a high priority on upgrading public highway-rail grade crossings which have a pronounced history of train/vehicle collisions. ICC Chairman Scott said the latest five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Plan has “prioritized more than $400 million in funds to help pay for needed improvements at over 900 crossing locations.”

Both Elmwood Park’s Saviano and the ICC agree that nowadays, no rail crossing in Illinois is more dangerous than the Union Pacific Line crossing at Grand Avenue in Elmwood Park. On Nov. 23, Elmwood Park will observe the 20th anniversary of a train-on-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Eve 2005. Traffic was particularly heavy on Grand Avenue, resulting in more than 50 cars becoming trapped as crossing gates lowered for an approaching commuter train.

Train tracks intersect Grand at a severely acute angle; an acute angle being defined as any angle less than 90 degrees. The train crossing has an angle of well less than 20 degrees, making the crossing more than 100 feet deep, with well more than 100 feet of track on the Grand Avenue pavement.

Even though there was a 54-second warning time before the train engine tore through the trapped cars, many drivers could not move off the tracks. Some were able to jump out of their vehicles and run to safety, but more than a dozen cars were destroyed and at least 16 people injured, several seriously.

Since the incident, Saviano and other officials have pushed for federal and state funding assistance for an underpass to separate the roadway and train tracks. The estimate for constructing an underpass on Grand Avenue — originally $75 million — is now $121 million. Scott said that $30 million has been earmarked by the ICC for the design and construction. Another $13.1 million in federal assistance was committed in January.

In a 2024 letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders, the ICC outlined its request for more than $400 million from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund and Rebuild Illinois fund “for new grade crossing safety improvements and highway-rail grade separations over the course of this five-year horizon at nearly 1300 crossing locations.”

The planned upgrades include 22 new or reconstructed highway-rail grade separations, six pedestrian-rail grade separations, 1,261 at-grade crossings with upgrades to warning devices, and 11 crossings with low-cost improvements.

In the end, safety, time and convenience are all considerations for Saviano, who has represented the citizenry of Elmwood Park and the surrounding area for 36 years, first as Leyden Township supervisor, then state representative, and for the past 12 years as village president.

Scott said he’d been ICC chairman “about two days” when he got a call from Saviano.

“He was very passionate about the project for what it could do for (Elmwood Park),” Scott recalled. “I know his determination to get things done.”

Saviano thanked a host of elected officials and various state and federal agencies for their work on the planned upgrade, underscoring the level of intergovernmental cooperation needed to address railroad crossing safety through upgrades like underpasses. The improvements, he said, “would not be possible without tremendous cooperation and perseverance of local, state and federal government.”

Saviano said the underpass project “is moving, step by step, closer to reality. The project will dramatically improve the quality of life of people who live in and travel through Elmwood Park.”

The underpass, he said, “will make accidents a thing of the past.”

In addition, he said, the grade separation “will save $100 million over 20 years,” eliminate 250,000 hours of congestion annually, and allow first responders to move where they’re needed more quickly

“It has taken decades to improve this crossing,” Saviano said. “It can’t come soon enough. Trust me, I cross it every day.”