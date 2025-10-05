Irvin: Every month, city ‘appears to get worse and worse’ 

First of two parts looking at former Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s time running the city and involvement in Illinois politics

Since leaving the Aurora mayor’s office, Richard Irvin has a new job, but the same love for the city where he was born, raised and still resides.

In the six months since departing the city’s top job, Irvin has been fairly limited in his comments about his successor, John Laesch, but in an interview with Chronicle Media, Irvin took aim at the city’s current administration, saying the damage being done these next four years will take more a decade to fix.

“I tried to give the new administration a little leeway, not to make it seem like sour grapes and give him time to come into his own, but with every month that passes it appears to get worse and worse,” Irvin said. “Now, we’ve got businesses shutting down … and still no answer as to how we are going to create the revenue streams and continue to grow our downtown, which is the heart of our city.

“He comes with the idea ‘I want to shut down the Paramount (Theater). I want to stop the new residences that are being built on our riverfront. I want to come in and stop everything. I want to stop the new Fire Department (buildings) that are being built because of our growth. I’m going to stop all that and see what happens in two or three years.’

“That’s not what a leader does, sit around and wait. A leader plans, takes the bull by the horns and controls the destiny and the direction of a city.”

Irvin said his perception is that “the city is declining and declining fast.”

He said a mayor has to be the cheerleader of a city.

“You’ve got to be the one out there beating the drum. When I was the mayor, I beat the drum, talked about positives that are in Aurora. I did that for a reason, not just to bring light on me, but to shine a light on our city. We come from decades, generations of no growth, no real development, no real progress to having more economic development in the last seven years than all the mayors put together in the last 79. Sometimes I hate to say that, to show disrespect to the other mayors, but it had to be the timing and you have to have the particular relationships and you have to have the type of personality to push us to where we need to be for success.

“This new administration came in with negativity: ‘The sky is falling. Aurora is not doing well. We have to layoff 20 percent of our workforce.’ What that does is send fears and shock waves to all of our communities whether it be our residents who start to feel the negativity, whether it be our education institutions and especially our developers. Developers are not going to invests tens of millions, sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars, unless we’re on a positive trajectory. You have to create that. It doesn’t happen on its own. My administration, we created that trajectory and created that excitement and synergy.”

“We convinced people we can be more than our circumstance, more than our history. It makes a difference. When you come in with the exact opposite mentality, you take step after step after step back, so the damage that this administration does in four years will take three times four years to fix.”

Since leaving the mayor’s office, Irvin has started a land development company, Stone Construction Development, named in tribute to his great-grandfather and namesake, Richard Baxter Irvin, who was a stone mason in Oswego after being born a slave in Tennessee.

“It’s pretty much the same thing I was doing as mayor: building,” Irvin said of his new endeavor. “Now, I just do it all over the state and all over the country.”

Irvin is also a practicing lawyer, a job he put on hold to serve as Aurora mayor for eight years.

“I left a successful law firm that I had for 15 years. I was a prosecutor before that. I had lawyers who worked for me. I took a huge pay cut and the autonomy of running my law firm to (be mayor),” he said. “I don’t do that because I’m in need of a job or because I want a title. I do that because I love this city.”

“I’m from Aurora. I ‘m born and raised here. My mom lives here. My family lives here. I say (being mayor) it’s a labor of love. It has to be a passion.”

He viewed the current administration’s cutting of the Paramount Theater’s budget as shortsighted.

“If you cut the Paramount budget, it cuts the number of people who come to our downtown, 80 percent of them are not from Aurora,” Irvin said. “It cuts the revenue these restaurants get. It cuts all the other taxes and foot traffic, people who are interested in moving to Aurora. It cuts all that substantially and it moves us backwards.”

He said the doom and gloom of the current administration puts the city in a bad light.

“Everybody shies away and says ‘We’re not going to go to that city. We’re not going to invest any money in that city. I’m not going to educate our kids in that city’ and we revert to the gang-banging, drug-dealing, drive-by shooting kind of town that we were so many years ago.”

Irvin admitted that city finances would have be tight this year had he stayed in office, but he said the benefits will be great down the road. He noted with a casino and data centers opening, along with factories and warehouses, the city will be flush with cash, just not at the current moment.

“We did this in a short time,” Irvin said. “Because we did it so fast, it’s going to take a short time for the revenue to come in, but when it comes in it is going to come in huge in huge dollar amounts.

“Now, the current administration makes it look like we’re in debt. If you look at one snapshot in time, it may seem that way, but you’ve got to consider all the rest when you start talking about that. We still had frickin’ six months of the year to collect revenue and hadn’t even considered the property taxes that were collected in June and September. You can’t look at it in one snapshot period of time.

“So the question is are we hitting out projections and if we’re not hitting them where are we off and how can we make up and increase revenues so we can hit those projections, and if we we don’t hit them the one year how can we make sure we hit those and cover that the next year by creating revenue? But if you come in and you have absolutely no idea how to generate revenue and how a business runs and what a dollar investment does to you a year down the line, then, of course, a novice may come in and say, “Oh, my god, we have a $500,000 hole, even though we have a $500,000 house. We have this $500,000 debt.

“The average resident will say, “Oh, my god. I see those numbers and that scares me.’ It shouldn’t scare the average resident. Every single year I’ve been here, we reduced our property tax rate. We reduced it by 20 percent in the eight years that I was mayor.

“The first day this new administration came in and at his swearing said ‘I’m going to raise taxes because I have no idea how to deal with a budget.’”

“We have to create a consistent revenue stream that’s here even when the state doesn’t have grant money or the feds don’t have grant money or they’re not doling it out and that’s up to leadership. That’s up to vision and a passion for the city.”

Irvin said he was never mayor for personal glory.

“It’s not a title, where you show up every day and say ‘I’m the mayor.’ No, you’ve got to be willing to work. You’ve got to be willing to get your hands dirty. You’ve got to be willing to go out there and talk to our educational institutions about partnering to make sure that we have the best education. You’ve got to work with the police that this administration hates and works against – our police and our fire – so we have a safe community, so people want to move here. You’ve got to go out and find those businesses and corporations which this administration hates because he has said openly that he thinks we should tax the rich and give it to the homeless and that big businesses, big corporations are evil. “What the heck? Does he not understand where tax dollars come from? We have a number of multibillion-dollar corporations in the city of Aurora. You can’t look at them as the enemy. They’re our friend. Their success is our success.”

