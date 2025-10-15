Irvin: ‘We brought pride back to the city’ 

Second of two parts looking at former Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s time running the city and involvement in Illinois politics

Richard Irvin believes he was the victim of his own success.

The former Aurora mayor said less than 9 percent of the city’s eligible voters went to the polls in April because the vast majority of people were happy with his direction of the city.

“They were content,” Irvin said.

He referred to many of the people who did come out to vote in the municipal election as CAVE people — Citizens Against Virtually Everything. That base got riled up enough to vote and that made the difference, Irvin said.

“If the election was today, there would be an absolutely different outcome,” Irvin said. “Those people were sold a bill of goods.”

He noted that Aurora made huge strides during his eight years as mayor.

“We earned so many awards. We were one of the safest cities in the nation,” Irvin said. “The education curriculum rose.”

Irvin said that buildings that had sat vacant for 50 years were restored and put back on the tax rolls during his administration.

“We brought pride back to the city,” he said. “The city had excitement and energy … People told me they were proud to be Aurora residents again.”

Irvin said he had no intention of doing anything but focus on improving his city when he began his second term in 2021.

However, some political individuals reached out to him and asked to have a meeting.

After a 2½-hour session with the group, he got a phone call saying they wanted to have him run as a Republican for governor.

“I told them I wasn’t interested in running against a billionaire,” Irvin said.

He was assured that with hedge fund operator Ken Griffin and other Republican supporters the finances would be there to run against Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Irvin said what he didn’t expect was that Pritzker would see the Aurora mayor’s candidacy as such a threat that the Democratic governor would pour millions of dollars into the Republican primary to ensure Darren Bailey emerged as the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

“I take it as a badge of honor that (Pritzker) put that much money into the (Republican primary) campaign,” Irvin said.

He said for a Republican to win the governor’s race, that individual needs to pull 25 percent of the vote from the city of Chicago, a mark he feels he would have reached.

Irvin said, for now, he has no plans to re-enter the political arena, opting to focus on his new land development business, Stone Construction Development.

However, whether it be another mayoral bid or another candidacy, Irvin does expect to return to the arena.

“I will definitely get back into public service as some point,” he said.

He called himself “a conservative realist,” someone who “wants to keep taxes low,” but also ensure that students and seniors are supported.

“If it’s the right thing to do, do it,” Irvin encouraged elected officials. “It’s a labor of love being an elected official … It’s the experience of a lifetime.”

Of his time running Aurora, Irvin said, “It was the most difficult thing I have ever done.”

In hindsight, Irvin said, he should have worked more with local media in getting his message out about the city’s improvements.

He said coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic he never got back to connecting with media, business leaders and others in the community the way he had previously.

“It took me a year to get back to normal and I never returned to meeting with people the way I did. Every single Friday I used to meet with business owners.”

kbeese@chronicleillnois.com