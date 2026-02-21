Kane public guardian to also oversee Kendall

The public guardian for Kane County is adding Kendall County to her oversight responsibilities.

Diana Law will serve as public administrator and public guardian of Kendall.

Law serves as a partner at Hesselbaum, LLP. There, she specializes in elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, long-term care, trust and probate administration, and guardianship. Law also serves as public administrator and public guardian of Kane County.

She serves as president of the Kane County Bar Association, a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, and commissioner on the Elder Law Commission.

Law earned her Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and sociology from Goshen College and her Juris Doctorate degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law.

In other gubernatorial appointments, a retired school nurse has been pegged to remain as chair of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

Cynthia Berg will continue to serve as chair of the state commission after Gov. J.B. Pritzker chose for her to stay in the post.

Berg was most recently Bloom Township District 206’s school nurse, retiring from the role in 2019, following a 34-year career in nursing. Berg’s career in nursing included medical missions to the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, where she provided charitable surgical care.

A former elected official, Berg served on the Tinley Park Board of Trustees, chairing the Economic Development and Marketing Committee. Berg earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Lewis University.

The Illinois Senate needs to confirm both appointments.