La Fox manufacturer of green energy products expands

A manufacturer of green energy products and microwave tubes will be expanding its operations in La Fox.

Richardson Electronics plans to make a capital investment of more than $8.5 million over the next four years, with support from the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois program.

The company plans to expand its operations, retain nearly 200 employees and create 54 full-time jobs.

“Here in Illinois, we’re committed to building a clean energy economy to help power our planet while supercharging the state’s economy,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Aug. 20 in announcing the La Fox company’s expansion efforts. “With unmatched infrastructure, a qualified workforce, and competitive incentives, Illinois continues to attract clean energy investments from companies like Richardson Electronics, creating new jobs for Illinoisans and strengthening our reputation as a leader in the clean energy economy.”

“Illinois continues to lead the way in clean energy innovation and advanced manufacturing, and Richardson Electronics’ expansion is a testament to that momentum,” said Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “Through the REV Illinois program, we support companies that are growing their footprint in our state, creating high-quality jobs, and advancing our transition to a clean energy economy here in Illinois.”

Richardson Electronics will build upon its alternative energy business to develop energy storage products that support electric grid stability. The company will invest in equipment and structural upgrades in order to research, develop and produce battery energy storage system technologies at its La Fox manufacturing facility.

The technologies are designed to address brownouts, reduce electricity costs, and support renewable energy integration, while demonstrating long-duration energy storage. The company’s BESS technology is being developed for industries such as manufacturing, health care and critical infrastructure operations.

“We are proud to launch this energy storage system initiative, which reflects our continued commitment to innovation, community impact, and long-term growth,” said Greg Peloquin, executive vice president and general manager of power & microwave technologies and green energy solutions at Richardson. “We extend our sincere thanks to state Rep. Dan Ugaste, Kane County Board member Rick Williams, and the team at DCEO for their leadership and steadfast support.

“Their partnership has been instrumental in making this project a reality for Richardson Electronics, our customers, and the people of Illinois.”

Richardson Electronics’ decision to expand its operations within Illinois builds upon the manufacturing companies that have also recently chosen to establish or expand their businesses in the state, including Pure Lithium and Adient.

Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state – clean energy production and advanced manufacturing.

As part of the state’s incentive package, Richardson Electronics received a REV Illinois tax credit for its capital investment and commitment to job creation. The REV agreement also specifies the retention of 190 jobs for the entirety of the agreement period.

To review the Richardson Electronics agreement, go to https://dceo.illinois.gov/content/dam/soi/en/web/dceo/expandrelocate/incentives/rev-agreements/il-rev-program-richardson-electronics-ltd-rev-agreement-tier-i-fully-executed-08.19.2025-redacted.pdf.