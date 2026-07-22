Lane closure planned on Rockford’s Alpine Road

Effective Thursday, contractors for the city of Rockford will close the southbound curb lane of Alpine Road at Eastridge Drive.

The closure is needed for storm pipe repairs.

Subject to weather, the work is anticipated to be completed by July 28.

Traffic controls will be in place. Citizens are encouraged to find an alternate route, if possible. If you must drive through the work zone, caution is urged.

If questions arise, contact Giovanni Giacomazzo at (779) 348-7675, Nick Akers at (779) 348-7260 or Mitch Leatherby at (779) 348-7631.