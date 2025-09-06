Lessons learned from chaos of Fox Lake’s Gliniewicz shooting

On Sept. 1, 2015, the death of Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz sparked a massive manhunt and media frenzy that was unprecedented in Lake County, if not the nation.

Initially reported as a heroic officer murdered in the line of duty, the investigation concluded that he had died by a “carefully staged suicide.”

The narrative stated the act was committed to cover up criminal activity and financial malfeasance involving the misuse of funds from Fox Lake Explorer Post 300, run by Gliniewicz, under the Fox Lake Police Department’s auspices.

His wife, Melodie, was indicted in January 2016 on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges, including embezzlement and personal use of non-profit funds, for her involvement. She pleaded guilty to one count of felony deceptive practices in 2022 and sentenced to two years of probation which was satisfactorily completed.

With numerous charges dropped over the intervening years, Fox Lake officials and the Fox Lake Police Pension Board jointly agreed on a settlement of $1 million to Melodie Gliniewicz in November, regarding her husband’s police pension benefits.

The two months following the officer’s death brought to bear the resources of more than 100 law enforcement agencies, an unprecedented act in Lake County history. It also led to contentious relations as the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force attacked then-Lake County Coroner Thomas Rudd who indicated the death may be a suicide.

The confusion and chaos of conducting an investigation, while updating the media on a daily basis, was largely improvised with no real template. The July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting displayed how supplying information has improved.

“I was on my way to work that morning, when I heard the call … A few hours later, I was called to the command post and informed that I would be leading communications for the incident,” said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, public information officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect … but was put to the test.”

“I worked with the philosophy of being honest and open, sharing with the community what we knew, a principle that remains central to how I approach communications today,” Covelli said. “Balancing transparency and the integrity of the investigation … It certainly was a whirlwind, and I learned a lot that I carry with me today in my role.”

Fox Lake has taken steps to ensure that circumstances such as the Gliniewicz case are not repeated.

“There is never a way to fully anticipate or prepare for rare and extraordinary circumstances,” said Jessica Chernich, the village’s administrator.

“What we can do and remain committed to do, as a village, is that our operations are consistently monitored and managed by the appropriate personnel and department head,” she said. “From a financial perspective, (we) follow all applicable statutes and requirement to make sure that we are good stewards of public funds.”

Chernich also said the protocols are essential to serving the community and that the Explorer Post 300 program was discontinued.

Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit said, “Ten years later, our community continues to remember that difficult chapter in Fox Lake’s history. Our village was thrust onto the national stage in a way that none of us expected or wanted. Looking back, I believe adversity doesn’t build character … it reveals it.”

“While the circumstances were tragic and complicated … we use it as an opportunity to grow stronger, focus on unity, and continue building the kind of community that we are proud to call home,” Schmit said.