Libertarians plan meeting

The Libertarian Party of Chicago will welcome Jen Guzman, executive director of Rise Chicago, at its meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at The Piggery, 1625 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago.

LP Chicago officials say they welcome any and all interested in learning about the strongest “third party” in politics. You do not have to be a member of the Libertarian Party to attend. People of all political persuasions are welcome.